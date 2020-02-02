General Hospital New Episodes During Impeachment Hearing

General Hospital fans are not entirely happy right now. The impeachment hearings are taking up all the time that we would ordinarily watch this show and see things unfold, and it’s not going well. We’ve been bringing you spoiler after incorrect spoiler as they are continued to proceed with the show. Moving spoilers back from one day to the next to the next to the next, and yet nothing airs. ABC had not yet, at that point, made a decision about what they would do about the show, which means that right now we are only getting to see the impeachment hearing and nothing else. Executives from the network have not been okay with airing the shows on later time slots, in some places rather than others, or even releasing new episodes online. This means our spoilers are all moot as the show continues to be pushed back (but we also know how tired you are of us moving forward with the same spoilers day in and out while we are sure that ‘today will be the day it actually does air!’ only to find out it is not.
Right now, we are stuck with nothing. We have nada. The show ended with everything going the way that it did, and we’ve yet to see the double shooting, which is the next thing you will see when things finally come our way. But, for now, there is nothing we can do, and no way we can help you figure this out. Until the trial is over, you will not get to see your friends and family in Port Charles figure things out with their own schedules.
There are no new episodes online. There are no new ones on the app. You get what you’ve already seen. There could be some changes, though, as there is some speculation that fans will speak up and the execs will hear them. There might be a point when they decide that they will continue to release some new shows in some way – online, on the app, in another time slot, or something to that effect. Right now, the show is simply being delayed and nothing is going according to plan. However, keep it up in terms of looking at things as they could change. For now, we have nothing, but that doesn’t mean you cannot look back and see if things will change for you. Continue to look at the General Hospital twitter page. Continue to look at your ABC app. Look online. Look at your local listings and channels and see what is going on. There is always a chance that things might change and be different.
For now, though, this is the bad news we have for you. You’re stuck with nothing but delays until ABC either decides to change it up and release new eps or until the impeachment is over, and we all know that might take a long time. We understand that fans are mad and upset because the hearings should be aired on news channels and only on news channels instead of on every single channel, and that is an argument that does make sense. This is news, and it can be watched on those channels rather than interrupting the shows that fans love so much. Until that day comes, though, this is what we are being served. Continue to check back for some changes, if there are any. Otherwise, why not tweet ABC and the other networks that are holding off and ask them to make some changes?
They won’t stop airing the hearings, but they might decide to download new episodes on the app and the online network so that fans can keep up and everyone is good to go. We just don’t know, though, how long this will take and how much of a problem this will be. Fans are very much welcome to speak up, and the networks like to hear what you have to say, so say it, keep it up, and see if you can make some changes. We hope you can, and we hope that things work out for everyone who wants to see some changes in the near future. UPDATE – New episodes are available online.