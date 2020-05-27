General Hospital Nurses Ball Week: All About Nikolas’ Loves

General Hospital fans are taking yet another day to enjoy the theme week that is all about the Nurses’ Ball, and we cannot be more excited about that. It’s time for us to take the time to go all the ay back to 2014. It’s May 12, and it’s a big day. It’s the day that Spencer has some big questions for Emma. He wants another chance. Britt is going to spend this day telling Nikolas that she’s fallen in love with him, and she is hoping that he feels the same way about her. Scott is not overly happy with the decision that Lucy made when she chose Kevin rather than himself, and he’s decided he’s going to make it his mission in life to share that news with her. She might already know this, but he needs to tell her again. It’s all about the things going on in the love lives of others, and we thought we might take a long look back at the loves that Nikolas has had in his life over the years considering his own love life is on the line on this day.
His Greatest Love
Of all the women that he has been with – and he’s been married to five of them – we think that his greatest love of all is Emily. He and Emily developed a very sweet and very special friendship when he first came to town. They were close for many years, and that closeness developed into a deep love that neither of them could deny. Their love was strong, and it was deep. It was not quick and fast and passionate. It was a long time coming, but things simply did not work out. He is a dark man who has dark thoughts and a dark life, and she was a light and a ray of sunshine for him. Prior to her untimely death, she was one of the loveliest people around, and she was so good for him. She brought him peace and happiness, and she made him feel happy. No one else ever managed to bring out the happiness in him the way that she did.
Elizabeth Webber
She’s another good girl who finds herself very much attracted to the bad guys. She is a woman who likes to find herself in the middle of things she needs not be involved in, and the time she fought her attraction to Nikolas was one of those times. She was close to Emily, and she was with his half-brother, Lucky at the time. There was nothing good about anything that happened between them, but she did end up pregnant and was unsure of the paternity of her baby as it could have been either Nikolas or Lucky. However, she eventually lost them both and had to find her own way through her own life.
Hayden
This was a match that we knew would never work, but they found a way to be together. We all remember when Hayden was nothing more than a con artist who was in town to do all the things to all the people to gain wealth and freedom. She came to town to pretend to be Jake Does’ wife, but we all remember who Jake Do turned out to be. He was Jason Morgan, and he was not married to this woman. As a matter of fact, she shared this with Nikolas during their train wreck situation, and he then shared that with Elizabeth, who decided that she wanted to be with Jason and that was that. She didn’t share the news with anyone, which turned into a much larger problem.
His Other Wives
Nikolas has been with many women, but he’s been married to five of them. He first married Lydia Karenin in 2002, but then he married Mary Bishop in 2004. He married Emily the same year, in 2004, but their marriage ended in 2005. His longest marriage to date was with Hayden Barnes, to whom he was married for three years from 2016 to 2019 – though we should mention he was missing most of those years. He’s currently married to Ava Jerome, though we all know that’s a scam.