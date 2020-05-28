General Hospital Nurses Ball Week: Looking Back at Lucas and Brad

General Hospital fans have been entranced for three entire days now, and that’s because it’s Nurses’ Ball week. The entire community of Port Charles is basically based around this hospital and this situation, and there is nothing that any of them can do other than focus on the hospital, the ball, and what goes on around there. It’s so exciting for us to go back in time and see balls past. We are missing this year’s as we know it would have been shocking and amazing, but we have to make due right now as things are the way that they are. We are excited about things, though, and we cannot wait to see how they unfold and what they mean. For now, though, we are going to see a day that dates all the way back to 2015. It’s the day that Brad asks Lucas to be his husband. It’s also the day that Ric and Hayden and their connection come to light and no one is happy about that. It’s also the day that we get to see things unfold big time for so many. But, we also want to take a look back at Brad and Lucas and their tragic love story.
Brad and Lucas in the Beginning
Things did not always come easily for them. They met when Lucas came back to Port Charles. He was informed by Bobbie that Carly was missing, and he could not stand for that. It was also the first time he was able to see Sam after learning that they are siblings. They were not aware that Julian Jerome was his father, and that was a mess in so many ways. There was so much going on that didn’t make sense at the time, and he was there to find out what was going on in his life. Bobbie had adopted him and basically raised him, and he had to be there for her at the time. The fact that Julian was alive and well when he came to town was something that shocked him into submission.
Julian wanted to get to know his son, but Lucas was not having any of this. He was not happy to turn down his father, but he also didn’t know what else to do in the moment. As brokenhearted as he was by all that was going on in his life at the time, he made the decision to allow himself to be comforted by Brad.
The Truth Comes Out
While Lucas and Brad were quickly falling for one another, things were taking a devastating turn behind the scenes. Brad made a quick announcement to Lucas that Britt’s baby was actually Dante and Lulu’s baby, and Lucas was horrified that Brad knew this, hid this, and wasn’t honest about this. He decided he could not see Brad any longer. This was 2014, and it was followed by a string of unfortunate events, including Lucas forming a relationship with his father, being shot, and having both Brad and a man by the name of Felix fighting over him. Eventually, he and Brad make up and there is an engagement – the one we get to see today.
The Marriage
It was June 2016 when this couple finally got married. They were so happy, and they were going to make a good life for themselves. That good life included them finding a way to have a baby, though that’s not always easy as a gay couple in a small town. So, they turned to Alexis for some help. She, of course, supported their decision and found a baby for them to adopt. A young woman by the name of Willow was looking to give up her own baby, and they took her baby. Before Lucas has a chance to meet the baby when Brad was suddenly able to bring him home, the baby died in his sleep. Brad, panicked, didn’t know what to do. So, he rushed the baby to the hospital, and that’s where he met Nelle in the dark. She convinces him that she is not going to be a good mother, but that he and Brad would love her baby to the end of time, and they should switch. This baby is his husband’s nephew’s baby, but Brad is desperate. It was the beginning of the end.