General Hospital Nurses Ball Week: The Chimera History

General Hospital fans are still excited that it’s a second week of Nurses Ball week, and that’s a good thing. We know that it’s hard to see old episodes without any hope of new ones, but we are come back here each day hoping to share some good news with you as it comes. Right now, we don’t have good news. But, maybe we will come back soon with the news that the cast and crew get to head back to the set and get back to work. We know that California is not opening as quickly as other states, that they are not as open to being back in the office as others, and that there is always more going on that meets the eye, but we do know that anything can and will change in the blink of an eye. It has already, hasn’t? How much in the past two months?
This is the day we are taking things back to 2017. It’s May 23, and Jake is going to show Emma and Charlotte a few things that he’s got up his sleeve. This is taking it back to the Chimera Days, and it’s going to be a dangerous situation. He wants to show the girls what is inside of the canister he’s carrying around, and he’s going to ask them to keep his secret. It was sent to him, and he doesn’t want anyone to know about it. He knows that there is something wrong with this. On the flip side, Jason is also going to find the Chimera necklace that belongs to Anna today, and it’s all about to get ugly. Sonny has Morgan’s medication, and he knows that there was a big problem with it. This is the day he will find out it was tampered with, and we think this is going to be good to watch again. Today, we want to find out more about what happened with the Chimera.
What is a Chimera?
If you’re as confused as we were, welcome to the club. This is one of those things that the writers came up with, and we don’t feel that it came to a very satisfying conclusion in the meantime. It’s a Greek animal symbol. It’s comprised of a goat, a snake, and a lion, which doesn’t make much sense at all. It isn’t entirely clear, it was given to us that it was a virus that was created by someone and sold to the Cassadines. It was told to us that it was Valentin who, 30 years prior, sold it to Helena. The virus, that is. Of course, this story kind of died off just when we thought we might get some answers.
It Was A Threat
The Chimera project was something that Cassadine clan family members cooked up to make a mess of everything. The virus should have been released from the canister during the ball at the magic show that little Jake was performing. That was the trick, anyhow. However, he was terrified and decided not to do it. Emma and Charlotte decided that they would do it, and little Charlotte took the canister. We thought she might open it, activate it, and things would take a toll when Valentin realized that it was his own daughter who activated this virus he made such a mess of 30 years before. Didn’t happen. Jake took it back, and then his own mother helped talk him out of listening to his evil Cassadine side and he gave it to her.
It Was Biological Warfare
The entire concept of this was that it was meant to be biological warfare enacted at the ball, but it never happened. That’s what happens when you leave it all up to a child, though, right? But, this was one of those story lines that seemed like it would be amazing from the start, when we began to put the pieces together, but then it just didn’t happen. It literally just did not happen. There was nothing that made it at all interesting, and we’ve all but forgotten about it since. We wouldn’t have remembered it, either, had they not chosen this show to air today.