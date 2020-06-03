Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Nurses Ball Week: The History of Nelle

General Hospital Nurses Ball Week: The History of Nelle

9 mins ago

General Hospital fans love the entire concept of Nurses Ball week, and this is a day that is going to show us another good one. We are taken back, today, to the year 2017. It’s only been three years since any of this happened, but it feels as if we’ve had a lifetime since this all occurred. Today is the day that Jake is going to find himself very scared when he sees something on Anna’s necklace. It’s the Chimera symbol, and it’s going to terrify him. He’s just a baby who doesn’t know what to do or how to handle things like this, and it’s going to be nothing short of a complete mess for him. He’s scared. Valentin has to tell Anna that he sold the Chimera to Helena Cassadine all those years ago, and she is not amused by any of this. Additionally, this is the day that Michael will visit Nelle in the hospital, and this is where we want to focus our time today. We want to take a good, long, hard look at Nelle and all the drama she has managed to cause over the years.

They Wanted This Actress

Before the story of Nelle was given any life, the show had to put her on hold. You see, she was a woman who was going to come in and make some big messes, and the show was set to hire an actress who would play the role. However, real life friend Laura Wright and producer Frank Valentini did not want to hire anyone other than the lovely Chloe Lanier, but she was in the middle of another project. She was so perfect for this role, however, that the show was willing to table the role of Nelle and her entire storyline to wait until Lanier was available to play Nelle Benson. We think that this might be one of the single best moves they could have made.

She Came for Carly

Nelle shows up in town looking to make sure that Carly knows who she is. She shows up during Bobbie’s birthday party to tell her that she is the one who saved her daughter, Joss’, life with her own kidney. Carly is not exactly in the right frame of mind when this girl just shows up in her home without any proof, so she asks for some. This upsets Nelle, who swears she is not asking for money. Sonny and Jax both believe she is out for money, and this causes some serious tension with Nelle. This is where Michael comes in. He hears all that is going on, he chases her down when she became upset, and he introduces her to Joss, who she instantly bonds with. He also agrees to help her get the tests done to prove she is who she says she is.

The Nanny Position

When Carly asks her to work as the nanny for Avery, she does that. However, Bobbie eventually says she would like to do that, and Nelle is then let go. That’s where she agrees to work as a personal assistant at the Metro Court Hotel. But, that’s when things take a dirty turn. She drugged Sonny, made him think that they slept together, and she began her plot. Michael worked hard to make sure that his family would like Nelle and that she could stop hating his family, and he became close.

The Problems

Aside from her issue with lying to Sonny, she tried to break up the marriage of Sonny and Carly. She then got Michael to fall for her and get her pregnant, she then said his own mother pushed her down the stairs to kill the baby she was carrying, got Carly locked up in an institution, and then she had the baby, lied about him dying, and gave the baby to Brad. Her crazy was out in full force at that point, and any guilt she had at that point was done. Now she’s trying to get custody of her baby and she’s managed to marry Julian and make it seem like she’s a fit mother so that this family cannot have their baby.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Co-Creator of Lost Wants Someone to Reboot the Series
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Ultimate Tag”
Sith Stormtrooper
Check Out the Trailer for Star Wars Fan Series “Bucketheads”
What We Know about Doom Patrol Season 2 So Far
Five Movies That We Think Deserve Prequels
The 10 Greatest Detectives in Movie History
Movies That Could Use a Reboot: Nothing but Trouble
Paul Dano
Prediction: Paul Dano Will Be the Star of The Batman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johnny Johnson
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Star Slade
Whatever Happened to Doug E. Doug?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justin Bruening
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in Real Life
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla