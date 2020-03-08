General Hospital Questions No One is Answering

General Hospital fans are not sure that there is ever going to be peace around here. We aren’t sure there is ever going to be a chance that things work out and that things are as good as they were in the past, even when things are changing. There is so much going on right now that is not going to work out well for anyone, but we don’t know what that means and how that works and what that entails. We are sure, though, that there is going to be a lot going down soon, and we have some serious questions about a few things. Some of those things might never happen, but we have to ask ourselves about them right now to see if things are going to work in that manner.
Will Willow Come Back from This
No, she will not. We think she’s in a downward spiral that will take her to some dark places. We know that Michael has offered to let her be part of the baby’s life and be there for him, but it is not the same when you find out this baby you’ve loved as your own is not your own, and then you still have to mourn the loss of the baby who was yours while also mourning the loss of the baby that was never yours. It’s too much for her, and we are not convinced she’s emotionally stable enough for this to work out for her. Can she truly be part of this baby’s life and not be crazed about it? Or, will this become a thing in which they have to find out she’s losing her mind a little at a time, which causes her to put the baby in danger in some manner? We just don’t know, but we aren’t sure this is going to end well for her in the least.
Will Lucas Be Able to be Part of This Life?
Michael knows that he didn’t know that this baby was not his. He knows that Brad lied to him and took his baby and didn’t tell Lucas, and he doesn’t blame him for this. Will he be able to remain a part of the life of the little boy he raised thinking was his own adopted son all this time? Will he be able to be near Wiley knowing he raised him all this time as his own son with no idea that this baby belonged to another man who was alive and mourning the loss of his own child? He, much like Willow, is also mourning the loss of two babies. One he never got to know for more than a few moments, and one who he loved for so long and now has to find out is not his to love. He’s not going to have much to go on right now, but we are not sure that he is going to be able to get through this and be part of the life of this baby, too.
Will Julian’s Family Ever Forgive
We don’t know. He did a terrible thing. He knew that the baby his son’s husband was raising was not his baby. He knew this baby belonged to the Corinthos family, and he knew that there was a lot more to this than meets the eye. He also has a bigger problem to deal with, such as the fact that he has a child with Alexis, and Alexis has a child with Sonny. This means that the baby that he knew was taken from Michael was a baby that was related to one of her own children. Kristina mourned the loss of her own nephew and her own baby, and that is a thing that didn’t work out well for anyone. He is responsible for sadness in her own child’s life and that is something she might not ever forgive him for. Then there is Sam, his daughter, who already has nothing nice to feel or say about him, which means that there is very little that he will get from her. She also lost something that day, and it was nothing she will ever forget. We aren’t sure he will find forgiveness.