General Hospital Reunions We’d Like to See This Year

2020 is here and it’s running wild already, even though we are only a month into the new year. General Hospital fans are watching things unfold in a major way in Port Charles, and it’s a beautiful thing. We know that there are so many things that make us all feel good about this show, but the fact that so many people suffer all the time and no one seems to be finding any improvement in their lives is a bit much for us. Not one person in the past year has found a happy moment, and we are looking for that to happen soon. One way is for some very specific couples to find their way back to one another. We think that more people would be happy if they were just with the ones whom their soul loves, and we think that there is a chance for some of these beautiful couples to make it work in 2020.
Anna and Robert
She’s with Finn, but it’s not working for us. So, for one, the age difference and the different places they are at in their lives makes it more than a little bit awkward for all of us. She has grown children and grandchildren and he just found out he has a very young daughter. He’s a little bit on the side of things that don’t work for them, and he’s making some big changes in his life. She’s much better with Robert, and we would certainly not hate to see them together again. We would love to see this work out, to see them work this through in some capacity, and we’d love to see them make things happen and get back together. Sorry, Finn.
Alexis and Julian
We know, we know, but we love them together. Ideally, we’d like to see him learn some hard lessons from what has been going on in his life lately. He’s made some big mistakes that make things seem like they are a lot more awful than they are. He’s put himself into the middle of a few things that didn’t do well for those he loves, and he should be learning that many things don’t work for him. He’s gone too far this last year, and he knows it. Maybe this is the year he will learn a lesson or two, and he will change his ways. Perhaps this is the year that he will realize that there are more important things in the world than being a mobster and a criminal. Maybe he will finally see that Alexis is worth more to him than this empty life, and perhaps he will make his way into the clean way of living so that they can make things work.
Lulu and Dante
She’s missing her husband like there is nothing else in the world, and we’d like to see them back together. We know that Dante is struggling with some serious mental issues right now, and that he is afraid and he doesn’t know what to do, and he’s afraid of hurting her. We get why he left. We get why he did what he had to do. We get it. We know that he is someone who didn’t want to be there and make things worse, but she needs him. She needs her husband back, and he needs her, too. Maybe he will come back, and they can work through this and make things happy again. We would love that for them.
Lucy and Kevin
We don’t mean any harm for Laura, of course, to whom he is very happily married, but we do like him better with Lucy. They were such a good couple when they were making things work, and we liked to see them together. They made a lovely couple with so many lovely things going on, and we think that she could use him in her life again. And, that might just leave Laura free for a return of Luke Spencer. Tracy’s back, so why not? There is nothing short of a long shot with this one, but it’s a thing that just makes it seem like much more is going on than meets the eye.