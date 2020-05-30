General Hospital: Rounding Up Our Top Five Villains

General Hospital fans are taking a page from the Young and the Restless book this week. It was Villains theme week over there in Genoa City, and we got to take a look at some of our favorite villains from years past. It makes us realize just how important these characters are to the show, and just how many of them are the best villains around. It makes us realize that Port Charles is just as littered with them as any other fictional daytime city, and we want to take a look at some of our favorites. It’s hard to narrow down the list of people who do dastardly deeds around here as it is so long and all-encompassing, but we did our very best. Let us know if we missed your favorite.
Helena Cassadine
What’s to say about Helena other than the fact that she is probably the worst of the worst, and nothing anyone can say will ever change that? She’s a woman who has it all. Fame, fortune, power, and a family that is actually pretty big and impressive. However, she’s never content with any of that, and she always wants more. She’s so bad because she has no problem using, killing, and destroying children, adults, her own family, her own blood. She’s never hesitated to do the one thing that most people will never do, which is use her own family to gain more power. She will take kids and use them, hide them, brainwash them, and ruin lives without a second thought at all, and she’s never changed. We never believe that she’s gone forever, either.
Ryan Chamberlain
He’s just plain crazy, and we have to admit that we are huge fans of his. His brother, Kevin, is his twin in looks alone. Kevin is responsible and kind and he does the right thing, but Ryan is as crazy as they come, and he’s taken as many lives as he can over the years. After many years of thinking he was dead, his brother was simply holding him hostage and hiding him, and he came out, took over his brother’s life, and killed a lot of people. It was a reign of terror that took us all by surprise, but we have to admit we loved every second of it.
Cesar Faison
He’s a man who worked closely with and for Helena for many years, and he’s known as her right hand man. But, we have to think to ourselves that he’s taken things a bit further than that in recent years upon her alleged death. He now considers himself the controller of all the things, and he’s awful. He’s heartless, and he has no problem killing, maiming, and destroying anyone and everyone who gets in his way. He’s done things that are so horrible we cannot even fathom them, yet we adore every single moment he’s on the show for our viewing pleasure.
Ava Jerome
She’s a hot mess of a villain, but she’s heartless. That’s what makes her so good at what she does. Whether it’s stealing men from her daughter or taking anything she wants from anyone else, she’s not worried about anyone else, ever. She’s always borderline desperate, and that makes her really dangerous as she’s not even worried about herself and whether she can survive all that is going on in her own life. She’s got issues. She’s got problems. She’s got us paying rapt attention all the time to celebrate her fabulousness.
Liesl Obrecht
Dr. Liesl might not be as dangerous as some of the other villains as often as they are, but she’s got her moments. She’s a woman who is dangerous because she’s big on her own views. She’s not going to hesitate to mishandle things in the hospital, to lie, to cheat, or to steal, and she’s doing so in a way that allows no one but herself to find any gain from that. She’s a mess, and she’s dangerous when she’s a mess. She’s vulnerable at times, though, which is why she can manage to maintain a relatively normal life in Port Charles, but we think that could be taken from her by her own actions at any time.