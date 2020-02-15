General Hospital Rumors: Are They True?

General Hospital fans know that rumors are abundant in the television industry. What you hear one day might not ever happen, but something you never saw coming might happen before you have time to be shocked about it. It’s a world in which things are happening behind the scenes and we don’t often see those things until they are too late, and the same goes for some of the people who work on soaps. There is never a real way to know if things are going to happen right away, or if they will happen at all, but we often find that some things are worth thinking about. We want to catch you up to date on the things you may have been hearing lately and get you up to speed on all the rumors.
Constance Towers Returns?
Tell us this is true is what you are thinking, right? She’s the awful, horrible, no good, really bad, mean, and awful Helena Cassadine, but she’s dead, right? Well, you know that no one is every really dead in Port Charles unless they literally just never come back. She’s been gone a while, but there have been more than a few rumors going around lately that she’s about to come back and make the lives of her friends, her family, and her enemies more miserable than they’ve ever been, and we have to say that we are 100 percent here for it if this is true. So, is this true? We did see her in a few flashbacks a few months ago when Peter was going through some stuff, but could she really be back? Rumor is TRUE! We don’t know that she’s back in real life or if this is another situation in which she’s just going to be showing up in someone’s dreams or thoughts or in a flashback of some sort, but she’s coming back, and it’s going to be this month. Go ahead and get excited, fans, because all hell is about to break loose.
For Good or For A Short Period?
Unfortunately, as we mentioned before, we don’t know. We don’t know if she will be back in a way that keeps her around for a while or just a bit of time. But, we can see that there is room for her to come back in some way. She’s allegedly dead, but we all know that her 2015 death could be easily turned into something that never really happened. They do it all the time, so why should her death be any different? She is someone who has a lot going for her in the world of being a villain, and people love her. We can say that she might be back because Nikolas is back. He was another one who was thought to be dead, but he faked his death yet again, and he is currently back to make some big problems for the people of Port Charles, and we still don’t know why he returned.
Valentin is another obstacle we have to discuss. He’s a not very nice man who is someone we knew that had some serious issues with Helena when she was alive, and we know that her death and the death of a few other family members was wholly beneficial to him in more than one way. He’s been able to get it together for himself up until recently when his own life began to fall apart thanks to the fact that he lied, he got caught, his fiancé left him at the altar, and now she’s actually going behind his back to take him down – though we do think he knows this, right? Keep your enemies close and all. But, things might work out if he’s here, Nikolas is back, and she is back. It might be a recipe for disaster, but it might also answer some of the biggest problems this community is facing right now, including an ugly turf war that might make everyone feel as if they cannot make it through the year. There’s a lot to worry about right now, and we are definitely here for it in every way.