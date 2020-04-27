General Hospital Spoilers: A Special Fundraiser Episode

General Hospital fans know that things went a bit awry last week when Sam crossed Brando. She knew what she was doing, too. She didn’t do this blindly without any warning or by accident. She knew what she was doing, and she did it without any recourse or second thought in her own life. She’s struggling with a few things in her life, and we get that. But, we also know that she’s got to focus on things in her life getting a bit better. She was able to spend some quality time with Jason, which she didn’t think she would be able to do when he put his foot down and told her he could not see her anymore until things cleared up and she was safe to see him. She apologized to her mother for all the things that have been going there, and we are happy about that.
But, on the other side of that is the fact that we also got to see a few things take a turn. Jason is worried about Sonny after Sonny opened up to him. Anna is worried about Maxie and Peter, and she’s offering some advice to Maxie about this. Lulu isn’t sure what the heck is going on, and Valentin and Lulu’s daughter is a complete train wreck these days. Then there is Finn, who is trying entirely too hard to do things to make life right with his own daughter, and he’s going entirely too overboard and potentially ruining things. But, that’s all here and not there. Robert has a few things going on, Michael is upset, and Willow turned her sadness to Chase and spent some very quality time with him only to catch him in the act of kissing Sasha a bit later.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
The new week is here, but you are not getting a brand new episode on this Monday. Friday was a flashback, and that means that things didn’t take any new turns or provide any new information, and that’s all right. We did get to see some cool stuff, so that does work for us. But, today is going to be another different situation. Rather than a brand-new episode, ABC is going to show us a situation with both past and present cast members and crew members as they work together for a good situation. They are working to encourage the people of the world to help them raise the funds to help the world right now. Everyone will have on their own protective gear and they will be working to get you to help them out so that they can help out the world.
The video is one in which we will see things like those who are on the show now doing what they need to do to help out amid the world crisis that is going on. The other part of this is that they are going to show old cast members doing the same. These are all good things, and we are all happy about this as it unfolds. It’s going to be okay, and we are going to see how many people tune in and try to show support and help out as best they can while things are a mess in the world.
