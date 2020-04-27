Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: A Special Fundraiser Episode

General Hospital Spoilers: A Special Fundraiser Episode

2 mins ago

General Hospital fans know that things went a bit awry last week when Sam crossed Brando. She knew what she was doing, too. She didn’t do this blindly without any warning or by accident. She knew what she was doing, and she did it without any recourse or second thought in her own life. She’s struggling with a few things in her life, and we get that. But, we also know that she’s got to focus on things in her life getting a bit better. She was able to spend some quality time with Jason, which she didn’t think she would be able to do when he put his foot down and told her he could not see her anymore until things cleared up and she was safe to see him. She apologized to her mother for all the things that have been going there, and we are happy about that.

But, on the other side of that is the fact that we also got to see a few things take a turn. Jason is worried about Sonny after Sonny opened up to him. Anna is worried about Maxie and Peter, and she’s offering some advice to Maxie about this. Lulu isn’t sure what the heck is going on, and Valentin and Lulu’s daughter is a complete train wreck these days. Then there is Finn, who is trying entirely too hard to do things to make life right with his own daughter, and he’s going entirely too overboard and potentially ruining things. But, that’s all here and not there. Robert has a few things going on, Michael is upset, and Willow turned her sadness to Chase and spent some very quality time with him only to catch him in the act of kissing Sasha a bit later.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

Memory lane can be fun from time to time.

What’s Next on General Hospital

The new week is here, but you are not getting a brand new episode on this Monday. Friday was a flashback, and that means that things didn’t take any new turns or provide any new information, and that’s all right. We did get to see some cool stuff, so that does work for us. But, today is going to be another different situation. Rather than a brand-new episode, ABC is going to show us a situation with both past and present cast members and crew members as they work together for a good situation. They are working to encourage the people of the world to help them raise the funds to help the world right now. Everyone will have on their own protective gear and they will be working to get you to help them out so that they can help out the world.

The video is one in which we will see things like those who are on the show now doing what they need to do to help out amid the world crisis that is going on. The other part of this is that they are going to show old cast members doing the same. These are all good things, and we are all happy about this as it unfolds. It’s going to be okay, and we are going to see how many people tune in and try to show support and help out as best they can while things are a mess in the world.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

When “Movie Magic” Defies Common Sense
How Deadliest Catch Has Managed to Last 16 Seasons
Fan Theory Explains Why Michael Scott Hates Toby on The Office
Five Actors Who Should Play Larry Hogan in a Movie
What We Learned from The Venom 2 Teaser
A Whitney Houston Biopic is in the Works with Bohemian Rhapsody Writer
Why The Movie Commando Was Way Better Than Predator
Video Explains Chewbacca’s Entire Backstory
A Hulk Hogan Biopic For Chris Hemsworth is In the Works
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aislinn Derbez
Whatever Happened to Meg Foster?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shyla Walker
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details