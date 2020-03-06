Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Runs Into Nelle

General Hospital fans know that neither Ava nor Nik want to be together and doing what they are doing, but they have little choice. They didn’t realize right away that things would be a thing, but this is something that worked out for them in that manner of speaking. They were able to get this situation under control, and they were able to handle this their own way, but they had no idea it would haunt them forever like this. It’s all good, though, as they are living their lives and figuring things out as they go. She’s made it a point to go speak to the woman that her ‘man’ has been spending so much time with lately, and we know that Liz was not entirely thrilled to have Ava show up at her door in the moment. She did open it, and she did hear her out, but she’s not sure she likes anything that anyone has to say.

Jordan is not happy. She’s done with all of this and with what is going on right now. She said this would happen, no one listened to her, and now things are falling out of place and she knows it’s their own fault for not hearing her out. She’s done, and we don’t know what else she’s doing to change this. Spinelli went out of his way to make things very uncomfortable for Obrecht with his line of questioning going on right now. There’s a lot we cannot handle, but this is one of those things that makes things all the more likely to turn us around. There’s also a new doctor in town. Her name is Dr. Portia Robinson, and yes that last name is familiar. We cannot decide how things will go down now, but we can assume that they’re about to get good.

What’s Next on General Hospital

Alexis is the kind of woman who is accustomed to bad people. She spends a lot of time with people that are not good, but she’s not someone who befriends them. She is, however, about to run into one of the worst people around Port Charles right now, which is Nelle. She’s going to run into her, and we think she’s going to have to keep it together to the best of her ability not to scream at her and say what she really feels about her and what she did to the family she’s close to and the baby that she gave birth to. Alexis is a patient woman, but she’s not one who forgives or forgets easily. Nelle, on the other hand, is probably going to be largely unaffected by all of this, as she tends to be in this part of her life.

Then there is Anna, who is going to corner Obrecht. She’s not happy with her and the decisions that have been made and the secrets that have been kept, and this is not something that is working out well for her, either. There is also a chance that there’s going to be a situation with Finn, but a good one. He’s going to spend some time bonding with Violet, which is a nice thing. They have so much to be happy about, and we are happy for them about that. It might just work out well for them to handle that this way, and to spend more time together getting to know one another. It’s sweet, if you ask us.

