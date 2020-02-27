General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Thinks About What Isn’t

General Hospital fans know Carly is one of the fiercest and strongest moms on the planet. We know that she’s someone who has some big plans, who will do anything and everything to protect her kids, and we know that she’s someone who has a lot of problems in her life that do keep her in a place that she’s not always comfortable with. But, she showed us her strength this week when she took it upon herself to spend her day in the local jail to see Nelle. She hates Nelle more than just about anyone in the world, and for a very good reason, but she now hates her even more after what she did to her family and to her son and to her grandson. She made it very clear, in that scary calm Carly way, that Nelle will never, ever, ever see her son again. Carly will not allow it, and she will see to it herself that Nelle suffers the rest of her life like she made her own son suffer this long.
Joss is a young woman who was not expecting to hear what she heard yesterday, either, but now she knows more than she did before. She may not be sure what to do with this information right this second, but we feel that she will figure this out on her own. Nikolas, on the other hand, is not sue what to do right now. He’s back, he’s lied, he’s in a bad place, and his family is not thrilled with him, but he’s also a young man who has to talk to someone, and Liz is that someone. She’s got to find things out for herself, but she’s also going to find things out with the situation he is going through as he opens up to her and confides in her.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
There’s a lot going on, and it doesn’t all have to do with Michael and his baby, either. It might be the biggest story around right now, but there are other people in Port Charles living their lives and doing what they need to do, too. For one, Trina and Cameron are finally going on their first date, and we cannot help but wonder how that will go. He’s been doing all kinds of things lately to try and improve his life, and that is good news for everyone. But he’s also been in some trouble recently, and he’s been acting out. Will this date go well for him, or will it just cause him to act out a bit more in the meantime? We are not sure, but we do think they have a lot going for them. Perhaps it will all work out for the best, too.
Then there is Alexis, who is sorry for what isn’t. She thought a lot about what might have been in her life and in the lives of those she knows, and she’s sorry that so many things will never happen and will never work. She is sorry that some things have to be how they are, and they are not what they could be. Meanwhile, we do know that Carly is furious but we also hear she’s going to find herself alarmed today, and we do have to admit that this worries us and makes us feel as if things are not going to go well for anyone.
