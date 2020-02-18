General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Runs Into Finn

General Hospital fans knew that Valentin would have more bad days, but we did not see him running into Lulu the way that he did. She’s barely been able to keep her disdain from him for all the years she’s known him and that he had a baby with her without her knowledge, and this is something that just makes her so angry. She’s only ever tolerated him in the nicest possible way, but she’s also a woman who wants nothing else to do with him and the many messes he has already caused in their lives. She’s got more on her mind than anyone else seems to realize, and this run in was not something she was ready to handle on a day like this. She’s not happy with it or with him, but it is what it is for both of them. Though, her life is certainly better than his life right now.
Carly and Bobbie made some plans, and they seem to need to be together right now. They have so much going on in their lives and so many things that just don’t work for them in some way, but we cannot figure out how they are planning on relaxing in any capacity. They have so much to look forward to in their lives for their family if they can only get through what is going on in their lives outside of all of this. It’s a lot, but we think that they have to get through this. Michael is feeling like things are not going the way that they need to be going, and he’s not sure who he can trust. There’s a lot going on in his personal life right now, and it’s going to cause him to be more suspicious than he already is now.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
SNEAK PEEK: Lulu tracks down Brando for an interview about the day he saved Carly's life. Click to watch! #GH https://t.co/KZhTAPRQwD
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 16, 2020
This should be good.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"I think I'm remembering something from the night of the crash." #GH pic.twitter.com/WBrHivWjvC
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 16, 2020
Lucas is having some major flashbacks of things that are not good for him. He’s had his fair share of moments in life, and we know that he’s been through so much over the years. But, we also know that he’s been through more than most, and it’ been a mess for him from the start. Everything in his life right now is a lie, and it’s a mess, and it’s not good for anyone, and we cannot believe that this is finally coming to a head. What will he begin to remember from his flashbacks? Will it give him any insight about anything at all? We don’t know, but we can see that there are some things that are just not going to be all right following these moments. He knows that something is about to go down, even if he cannot pinpoint what it is and why he has this feeling.
Meanwhile, Anna is going to see Finn and it might just be awkward. Things between them have been on a less than stellar note lately with all that is happening and all that is going on, and we don’t know that there is anything that will work for these people otherwise. There’s so much that might not be working out for them, and we have to call it as we see it, and as we see it, they don’t have a chance at making this work in any capacity. Just take a look at how awkward they are with one another and then disagree with us.
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.