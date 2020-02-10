Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Can Sonny Keep His Family Safe?

2 mins ago

General Hospital fans aren’t sure how to focus on anything other than the shooting. Will everyone be all right? What is going to happen here? Will Sonny find a way to keep his family safe now that there are people after them, trying to kill them and take over the Port Charles life? More importantly, will we find that there is even a speck of hope left for him and for his wife now that this is the type of danger they find themselves in, or will we need to look further into the future to see if we can see them together again? Carly cannot handle this. With a new baby and a family to care for, this is too much for her. The worry never seems to stop, and things never seem to work out for her in any capacity, and it’s just a mess in every manner of speaking. Sadly, that’s life right now.

Then there is what’s going on with Jason. He’s delivered a warning, and we’d expect that people will begin to heed that information. Nelle is unhappy. She’s not getting exactly what she wants, and we all know what she’s like when people aren’t bending over backward to give her what she demands. Josslyn is a mess, still. Jax is wondering how things will work out and if this might be the final straw in many situations. There is so much happening, and Nikolas is visiting his mother to see if she will be all right. There are a lot of people in danger right now, which is another reason Michael and Sasha took off and relocated, and they have to hope that things work out for them and they are not found by anyone sinister. But, who knows how any of this will end, to be honest?

It’s Monday, things are taking a turn, and Sonny will never get to have a day of peace in his life. On top of worrying about all that is happening in the world as it is related to the turf war, the shooting, and his kids and his wife, he’s also worried about his father. His father has been declining for a long time now, and he is just another reason that Sonny will not find any peace this year if you want to know what we really think is going on. It’s a lot for him to worry about and to handle, and it’s something that we cannot control. He’s worried about his father on top of everything else, and it’s taking a serious toll on his health. He’s going to end up so much worse for the wear, and he mostly almost already is. Carly is looking for the truth, and he’s going to end up finding her in his way as things progress, too.

She’s not going to sit back and allow this stuff to continue to happen to her family, so she’s done. She’s doing what she can on her own to find out why this is going on and what she can do to stop it. She knows that Sonny has so many things going on right now, and she’s not going to sit by and allow her anger to get the best of her. She’s using it, and she’s not going to stop until she gets what she wants and how she wants it. It’s all she can do right now, and we think that she’s going to win this one.

