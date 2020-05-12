General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Admires Willow

General Hospital fans know that this week started with Michael preparing for his trial. He has to go to court and handle this situation with Nelle once and for all, and he has to do it in a way that will make things right. They are currently not right for him, and he’s hurting as a result. He needs to get her out of his life, and he’s not sure how to do that if she’s always going to be there looking over his shoulder. He knows that if she doesn’t end up in prison and the truth doesn’t come out, he will always have to do just that. He will always have to look over his shoulder. He will always worry more than the average person when his son is not in his line of sight at all times. He will never feel comfortable or happy with her there, knowing she might take his son.
Willow is trying to make decisions. She can marry Michael and try to be with the baby that she thought was hers all these months, but is that what she wants? She really did think that she and Chase had something going on that was kind of special, but then she saw him with Sasha, her friend. That was a hard moment, and she has no idea that they planned this moment so she would see it and want to go marry Michael. If she thought she didn’t have a future with Chase, she might do what needs to be done for the baby and for the court hearing. It’s awful, but she doesn’t know this. They did this for her, and they do care about her, and it is a sweet thing if you can get past all the other stuff.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
These stories are lovely.
What’s Next on General Hospital
Lucy is a woman who has been trying hard to mind her own business and stay in her own lane. People keep coming to her with things, and she keeps trying to tell them that she’s done all she can to make this stop, and she’s not trying to make people feel badly about themselves, but it doesn’t work. She’s also about to get a call that might be considered very important. It might be something she cannot see coming from afar, and it might be something she can see coming from a mile away. We don’t know. She’s been through so much lately, and it seems like she might have other things to do in her life. But, she’ll take the call and it might change the game.
Carly is a woman who admires Willow. She knows this young woman is not sure what she wants in life, but she will do anything and everything she can to make sure this baby is taken care of and that he is happy. She admires that about her. She’s got grit and she’s strong, and she’s made some hard choices, but she’s used every ounce of her own freedom, safety, and everything in between to keep this little boy safe. Even when she found out that he was not actually her son, she continued to do all she could to protect him and to make sure he came first. Carly likes her, and we like that. Michael is worried. He’s with his family, and we think that there is nowhere else he needs to be right now.
