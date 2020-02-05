General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Worries

General Hospital fans are sure that there is more to what is going on with the turf wars, but this was not a day that brought us any new information. What it was, though, was a day that had us wondering if there was more to this than might meet the eye. Jax is sure that there is a little bit more coming at people, and he’s worried. He has no idea what the last straw will be, but he’s positive that he will see more from this as things begin to unfold. He’s a man who has a lot riding on so many things, including the safety of the many people around Port Charles he loves and cares for, but right now he’s got more going on. What will be the last straw before all the pieces fall apart and everyone is a hot mess over here?
Michael and Sasha had to relocate. They are worried, and we are not sure what might happen to them right now. There is so much in Port Charles we just don’t get at the moment, and this is one of those things. They are in hiding, and there are people who will look for them and try to find them. Tracy and Ned are in the middle of yet another disagreement, but this is not a shocking moment for us. They do this a lot, and they always find something else to bicker about. However, we think this might be a moment when they decide to put their stuff aside and work on themselves before it all becomes a bit too much. They have a lot more going on that might be more important to others, and this is a moment they should focus on.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Nelle pops in but Brook Lynn is having none of it! #ChloeLanier #AmandaSetton @GeneralHospital #GH
— Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) February 3, 2020
We love it.
What’s Next on General Hospital
WATCH: Sonny has a few questions for Gladys' very-much-alive son, Brando. @MauriceBenard #JohnnyWactor #GH pic.twitter.com/k7d3lGOLtu
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 4, 2020
Carly is so worried she cannot even handle it. She knows what is going on around here, and she knows that it will directly affect her family because of this war. This town has been part of Sonny’s life his entire life, and that means that someone else is coming in here deciding that is not good enough for them, which his not good news for anyone else. There’s a lot we cannot handle right now, and this is one of those things that makes little sense to anyone. This is a situation that has her on the edge, and we get it. Her family is not safe right now, and she cannot do anything other than hope this gets better as quickly as possible because she cannot have this happening in their world.
Finn is upset. Things are not going well with him and with the people he’s been dealing with. We all know that he’s struggling with his new role as single dad to a little girl who wasn’t part of his life until just recently, and he’s also struggling with Anna and with so many other things. He’s upset, and we get it. Anna, on the other hand, feels very protective right now. It’s in her nature to feel this way, and she will do anything and everything she can to make sure the people she loves are protected and cared for and given the best they can possibly have. She’s a good one to have on their side, and there are more than a few people who know that about her and the person she is. We just hope she can handle it.
