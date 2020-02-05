Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Worries

General Hospital Spoilers: Carly Worries

8 seconds ago

General Hospital fans are sure that there is more to what is going on with the turf wars, but this was not a day that brought us any new information. What it was, though, was a day that had us wondering if there was more to this than might meet the eye. Jax is sure that there is a little bit more coming at people, and he’s worried. He has no idea what the last straw will be, but he’s positive that he will see more from this as things begin to unfold. He’s a man who has a lot riding on so many things, including the safety of the many people around Port Charles he loves and cares for, but right now he’s got more going on. What will be the last straw before all the pieces fall apart and everyone is a hot mess over here?

Michael and Sasha had to relocate. They are worried, and we are not sure what might happen to them right now. There is so much in Port Charles we just don’t get at the moment, and this is one of those things. They are in hiding, and there are people who will look for them and try to find them. Tracy and Ned are in the middle of yet another disagreement, but this is not a shocking moment for us. They do this a lot, and they always find something else to bicker about. However, we think this might be a moment when they decide to put their stuff aside and work on themselves before it all becomes a bit too much. They have a lot more going on that might be more important to others, and this is a moment they should focus on.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

We love it.

What’s Next on General Hospital

Carly is so worried she cannot even handle it. She knows what is going on around here, and she knows that it will directly affect her family because of this war. This town has been part of Sonny’s life his entire life, and that means that someone else is coming in here deciding that is not good enough for them, which his not good news for anyone else. There’s a lot we cannot handle right now, and this is one of those things that makes little sense to anyone. This is a situation that has her on the edge, and we get it. Her family is not safe right now, and she cannot do anything other than hope this gets better as quickly as possible because she cannot have this happening in their world.

Finn is upset. Things are not going well with him and with the people he’s been dealing with. We all know that he’s struggling with his new role as single dad to a little girl who wasn’t part of his life until just recently, and he’s also struggling with Anna and with so many other things. He’s upset, and we get it. Anna, on the other hand, feels very protective right now. It’s in her nature to feel this way, and she will do anything and everything she can to make sure the people she loves are protected and cared for and given the best they can possibly have. She’s a good one to have on their side, and there are more than a few people who know that about her and the person she is. We just hope she can handle it.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Resident Evil Movies
All The Details on Netflix’s Resident Evil TV Series
Why a Green Lantern Show Makes Perfect Sense
Why It’s Time to Cancel the Conners
Galaxy Edge
Recreating the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Drinks
Barack Pikachu
Deepfake Video of Detective Pikachu starring Barack Obama
Kill Bill 3
What Are This Year’s Best Director Oscar Nominees Working on Next?
The Assistant
10 Films To Look Forward to at Berlinale 2020
Our Oscar Winner Predictions For 2020
Devin Brugman
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Devin Brugman
Whatever Happened to Gregory Alan Williams?
James Gunn Explains Why MCU Deaths are Important to Marvel
Massimo Ghini
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Massimo Ghini
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game