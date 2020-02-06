Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Finn is Not Happy

General Hospital Spoilers: Finn is Not Happy

1 min ago

General Hospital fans know that there is a lot of fear in the life of Carly. She is fearful for her family. She and Sonny know that there is someone who is after them. Someone who wants to take them down and see them hurt and see them miserable, and she is not sure what to do. Her husband is handling it right now, but things are not moving as fast as she might want them to move as a result of so many other things in her life. She’s got so much going on that she cannot handle right now, and it’s a bit too much for us. She’s got a life filled with people who want to help her, but her family is in danger and she has no idea how to help them and how to focus on things that might keep them out of more trouble than they are already in.

Finn is also upset. He’s got a lot going on, and he’s not sure how to handle all the feelings and emotions he’s experiencing right now. He’s in the middle of what can only be a situation that will change his life and his heart forever, and that’s a bit much for all of us. He has so much to offer his friends and his family, but he has to get through all of his internal rage first. Anna, on the other hand, is quite protective. When she has feelings for someone and she loves them, she’s going to do all she can to help them live their very best life. She’s the kind of woman who has to focus on things like that or she is a mess, and that’s all there is to it. She’s happy to do that, but she’s also a mess in other manners of speaking.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

We love this.

What’s Next on General Hospital

Jason has been quiet during so many things lately. He’s been so focused on his life and doing the many things he needs to do to get what he wants in his future, and he’s not been in a very good place. However, there is a lot changing right now. The gunman who is trying to take down the families of so many people who are in his way in the middle of what is thought to be a war of the turfs. Now he has to deliver a warning to those who might be in the middle of trying to harm his family and the people he loves. He’s not a man who has a lot of patience for those who are not in his line of sight, but he’s about to make it clear how much impatience he has with this behavior.

Curtis, on the other hand, is not a man who has much patience, either. He is very suspicious of many things that are going on around here, and he is not trying to hide his own impatience with the way things are going, either. He has some ideas of his own, and he’s going to get those n the move. Sonny is going to face those who are working so hard against him to make him pay. He’s got an enemy, and he knows that. He knows that things are not going to go his way, and he knows that things are not going to work, but he also knows that there are many things that might just work for him. It’s all a bit much.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from the Better Call Saul: Season 5 Trailer
Here’s What it Costs to Buy the Alaska’s People’s Bush House
Witcher
This is the Reason Why The Witcher Changed The Bathtub Scene
Ghost in the Shell
Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Gets Its First Full Trailer
Ghost in the Shell
Five Great Anime Films That Aren’t Studio Ghibli
MIB International
Men in Black: International Gets the Honest Trailer Treatment
The SpongeBob SquarePants Version of the Movie 1917
More Than Marvel, ‘Mulan’ Looks like 2020’s Blockbuster to Beat
Miguel Sandoval
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Miguel Sandoval
Whatever Happened to Judie Aronson?
Disney Makes Elementary School Pay Licensing Fee After Screening The Lion King
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Sky
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen