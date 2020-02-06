General Hospital Spoilers: Finn is Not Happy

General Hospital fans know that there is a lot of fear in the life of Carly. She is fearful for her family. She and Sonny know that there is someone who is after them. Someone who wants to take them down and see them hurt and see them miserable, and she is not sure what to do. Her husband is handling it right now, but things are not moving as fast as she might want them to move as a result of so many other things in her life. She’s got so much going on that she cannot handle right now, and it’s a bit too much for us. She’s got a life filled with people who want to help her, but her family is in danger and she has no idea how to help them and how to focus on things that might keep them out of more trouble than they are already in.
Finn is also upset. He’s got a lot going on, and he’s not sure how to handle all the feelings and emotions he’s experiencing right now. He’s in the middle of what can only be a situation that will change his life and his heart forever, and that’s a bit much for all of us. He has so much to offer his friends and his family, but he has to get through all of his internal rage first. Anna, on the other hand, is quite protective. When she has feelings for someone and she loves them, she’s going to do all she can to help them live their very best life. She’s the kind of woman who has to focus on things like that or she is a mess, and that’s all there is to it. She’s happy to do that, but she’s also a mess in other manners of speaking.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
daddy daycare😜😚 @IngoRademacher #GH pic.twitter.com/EMomj4D2fO
— Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) February 4, 2020
We love this.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"That greedy little opportunist has gone too far!" pic.twitter.com/Tch9dQSpTU
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 3, 2020
Jason has been quiet during so many things lately. He’s been so focused on his life and doing the many things he needs to do to get what he wants in his future, and he’s not been in a very good place. However, there is a lot changing right now. The gunman who is trying to take down the families of so many people who are in his way in the middle of what is thought to be a war of the turfs. Now he has to deliver a warning to those who might be in the middle of trying to harm his family and the people he loves. He’s not a man who has a lot of patience for those who are not in his line of sight, but he’s about to make it clear how much impatience he has with this behavior.
Curtis, on the other hand, is not a man who has much patience, either. He is very suspicious of many things that are going on around here, and he is not trying to hide his own impatience with the way things are going, either. He has some ideas of his own, and he’s going to get those n the move. Sonny is going to face those who are working so hard against him to make him pay. He’s got an enemy, and he knows that. He knows that things are not going to go his way, and he knows that things are not going to work, but he also knows that there are many things that might just work for him. It’s all a bit much.
