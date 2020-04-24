General Hospital Spoilers: Flashback Friday

General Hospital fans are just shocked that things in Willow’s life are so bad right now. She seems like such a nice girl who is trying to do the right thing and take on the fact that she’s lost so much in the space of a year that she did not see coming. She’s turned down Michael to make time for Chase, yet she’s also just walked in on Chase and Sasha kissing. This is a whole thing right now that we don’t feel she needed in her life. She’s devastated, and we get it. We get that she is hurt and not doing well as a result of all of this, and we are just shocked that they are allowing this to happen to her. We are even more shocked that there is so much going on in her life that simply does not work for her. What was he thinking? We cannot decide, but we know that we hurt for her.
Then there is Anna. She’s got some advice for Maxie, but it might not be what she thought she would hear from Anna. She has some bold advice, and we are glad that Maxie is questioning all that she is dealing with right now. Sonny has decided to confide in Jason about some of the things that he is dealing with, and many of those things are hurtful and difficult. We cannot be sure that they make much sense, and that’s all right. Sam crosses Brando, and that is not going to go well for anyone. She’s not going to do herself any favors with this one right now, but we know she also does not seem to care in the least about any of this. We cannot say for certain, but she’s a hot mess who knows it right now.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Join me in wishing the always fun, funny and dashing Ingo Rademacher a Happy Birthday 🎈 @IngoRademacher #GH #StayHome
— Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) April 22, 2020
Happy Birthday to one of our very favorites!
What’s Next on General Hospital
"You little rodent… are you trying to blackmail me?" #GH pic.twitter.com/p2ufcAj8Tw
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2020
It’s another Friday, which means it’s another flashback. We’ve been enjoying these weeks and these days that show the old episodes, but we thought perhaps that we might see something a bit more than what we are seeing right now. While we are not complaining about what they are choosing to see, we are getting to see some big weddings and some big moments on other shows, but that’s not what we are getting right now. We are going to see today the show from 2018 in which Sonny decided to dream of what might happen in his life if he did things a different way and if he was leading a completely different existence. While it was a good one, it was also a little bit sad, too. They don’t seem to have much else going for them, but we’d love to see something happier. The show has been mostly depressing for the past two or three years now, and we haven’t seen a lot of happiness at all.
We’d love to see a big wedding or a baby birth in which a family got to keep their healthy baby, and everyone was happy. While this is a great episode and we will absolutely enjoy seeing it again, we don’t know that there is anything else that will work for us if we don’t get some kind of happiness soon. It’s like the writers are all going through something depressing in life and cannot find any inspiration to write stories that are happy or good, and we are feeling that kind of depression in the dark time right now.
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.