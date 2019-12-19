General Hospital Spoilers: Franco’s Not Happy

General Hospital fans know that Ava is not sitting back waiting on anyone or anything. She’s a woman with nothing to lose. Her family is gone. Her brother is too busy with his own life to bother with her, and she lost her daughter in the mess she made for her own life, and that was pretty much it. We don’t know what else to do about anything, but we do know that there is a lot going on around here that we cannot handle. She’s going to go into this and do what she has to do, and she’s going to do it with a serious bang. She’s got Carly on her side, we are loving this new friendship they have formed, and we are not going to be able to be patient much longer if we cannot contain ourselves. It’s all too much for us in the moment.
On the flip side of things, we are not going to forget to mention that Kevin has some insight on a few things, but we aren’t sure that many people are happy to listen to him. We all know that he is not a bad guy, but he made some very poor choices this year that caused a lot of problems – like the fact that Ava’s daughter was killed and his wife was destroyed by thinking that he was cheating on her with Ava and all of that. He lied to everyone about his evil twin, and that was a big problem through and through. We aren’t sure how else to focus on that one and how to deal with it as a whole. We know that many people want to see him succeed, but we don’t know if anyone will bother listening to him right now.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Still have a few names to check off your gift list? Now's your chance to get those last-minute gifts at the ABC Shop!
CLICK TO BUY: https://t.co/aAnqgz1dJY #GH pic.twitter.com/iETt6r2UiZ
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2019
Hurry, before it’s too late.
What’s Next on General Hospital
MONDAY: Join us for a very special, daytime event – General Hospital's Christmas Carol. Michael Easton is Ebenezer Scrooge! It's not to be missed. Bah! Humbug! #GH pic.twitter.com/FPg4MuJATf
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2019
Franco is not a happy man right now, and things are not going his way. He’s not going to find that anything he’s been looking for in his life is working out, and so many things have changed. But there are other things changing, too, and we can only hope that one of them works out for him in a way that allows him to move on and live his real life again. We don’t know if it will, but we can hope that things will make a difference to someone as they are being handled. Jordan, on the other hand, has zero mercy to show and there is not guilt about it, either. Jordan’s life has been a big mess for a long time now, and this means that some things might not work out for those who come across this situation. We aren’t sure what this means or how it affects everyone, but we do know we are excited about it.
Then there is Michael. He’s doing his best. He will continue to do his best. His life is not what he thought it would be when he dreamed of days like this, and we get that. We get that he has issues to work through, and that he has situations in his life that are not the best. But, we also know that there are so many things that might make a difference, and there are so many things that might just change the game. We aren’t happy about it, but we get it. We get that there is so much that might change for him, but he has no idea. We know he will find out this week that his son is alive.
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.