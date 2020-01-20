General Hospital Spoilers: Gladys is Feeling Good

General Hospital fans know that Jason did not have a thing to do with what happened to Sonny at work, and he knows nothing. But, someone is always trying to pin something on him and on Sonny, so this was not a line of conversation that shocked any of us for any reason. But, this is a situation that might just blow up at some point. He’s on a road trip right now looking for some answers. Gladys is all about it, and that’s never a good thing. Alexis has learned the truth about all that happened, and Brad is having a harsh reality check coming his way after a quick visit with Julian. Michael is more than a little bit worried, but Sasha is doing all she can to make sure she’s able to encourage him to the best of her abilities. Then there is the situation with the Maxie and Nina thing.
They’ve never been the best of friends though they are always together for something. They have their families to think of, and that is a connection that they cannot break even if they want to. Maxie is being asked to help Nina out, and she might want to do it for her. Ava is okay, but Valentin is shocked. Things are not working for him the way that he thought they might, and that means he needs to take his situation and turn it around. He might have a backup plan, but we have yet to see what he might have up his sleeve. Olivia and Tracy might be working things out, though it might be a long road for some time for them. She’s blaming Michael for things, and he’s not sure what her problem is right now. It’s a lot to take in now.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Everyone who had tickets for Jan 26 to see @lldubs and @wesramsey were emailed, due to a working schedule conflict they needed to push the event to Oct 11. Please respond to the email We are terribly sorry but that could only mean one thing, more Carly and Peter scenes!!
This isn't going to go over well at all.
This isn’t going to go over well at all.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"If you want to be a Quartermaine, you have to start thinking like one." #GH pic.twitter.com/F2Oz4i3bbA
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 13, 2020
Remember last week when Gladys was all about what was doing on with Sonny and she supported all of it? Well, this week she’s feeling good about her choices and her life and the way things have gone for her. She’s got so much riding on the fact that this is her life and that this is where she is going with things, and we cannot handle what is happening around here. There’s so much left to do and to say, but she’s in the middle of feeling good about things. On the other hand, we are going to see that Willow is a woman who is feeling very frustrated about a lot of things in her life. There is not that much that doesn’t make her feel good about things, and she’s not living her very best life in the moment. She’s got a lot on her mind, and it always feels like so many things are working against her in this day and age. She’s probably not even that wrong, either.
Laura is going to do what she can to get what she wants, and she’s not going to stop until she has a chance to figure this out. She’s going to find that she has a new project to focus on, and she’s going to put her all into that. She’s got a lot going for her, and she’s someone who will make the right choices in the matter. However, we don’t know what to do about her in the meantime. We think that she might just have a way with her words that will bring her to a place of clarity and peace, but who knows.
