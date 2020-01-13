General Hospital Spoilers: Jason is Suspicious

General Hospital fans know last week was a lot to take in. There was so much drama. Julian’s world is falling apart with all that is going on in the life of his son right now. His daughter is also a mess and her relationship with Jason just ended. Alexis is also a mess with all that is going on in her life and Sam’s life, and she’s not entirely happy with the way things are going with her choices. She’s already questioned her own daughter about her intentions and what she is up to, why she is behaving the way that she is behaving, and how she plans on fixing the many problems she’s created in her own life. We cannot make anyone change who they are or what they are up to right now, but we can focus on other things aside from what is happening in her life.
Michael is also worried. Things are not good in his life, either. Nelle is potentially making some threats she might be able to follow through on. He wants her out of his life for good, and he really did think her going to prison was going to cure that. We can see that she’s not staying there, though, and we suspect that he might have some other issues at hand. There’s so much we cannot figure out and don’t know. Sonny is a mess, and he’s questioning more people than we can count. He’s not happy with his wife, he’s not happy with Julian, he’s not happy with Jason, and he’s not happy with himself. Can he get his life back on track and make things work for himself, or is there a chance that he might just struggle to do that in the near future? We can’t be sure.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Anna confronts Peter about his recent misdeeds–will he confess? @finolahughes @wesramsey @GeneralHospital #GH
— Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) January 9, 2020
Well, things happen.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"I am about to have the sweetest revenge." #GH pic.twitter.com/sseIsev8GJ
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 7, 2020
Jason is a man who is naturally suspicious, but there are a few things happening right now that make him feel more so than ever. He’s got a lot on his mind, and he’s preoccupied with his feelings for Sam, but he’s not in a place where he’s blinded by anything so much he cannot see that there are a few things happening that require his attention. He’s got to get things handled the best way he knows how, but that’s not always easy for him. He’s going to do what he can to see if he can figure things out and make some changes. But, for now, he’s going to let this go and keep it to himself until he knows for certain if his feelings are correct. We like that about him.
Spinelli is going to spend some time with Maxie in a bit of a reunion, and we wonder if this is going anywhere other than just this situation they are currently in. We hope not, but what do we really know at the end of the day? Alexis is going to make it clear that she needs to know what is going on in her life and the life of her daughter, and Sam is going to be very upset about it. But, that will not stop Alexis from learning the entire truth this week, and it will be a shocking revelation for her. Can she handle it, or will she end up wishing she didn’t know the truth about everything that’s been happening and going on?
