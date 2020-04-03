General Hospital Spoilers: Jason Makes A Tough Choice

General Hospital fans know that Laura has a plan, and we like that for her. She needs a plan. She has so many things in her life that are simply not working for her, and she is doing things her own way in her own time. She’s not sure how to focus on anything other than this right now, but she’s going to focus herself right now. She’s told Robert of her plans, but we cannot tell if he genuinely supports her or if there is a chance he is just going to use this information to do something else. It’s a lot, and we don’t know how this is happening and what it means for everyone else. But, for now, we sit back and we watch this situation unfold. Jason has to give Sam a warning. They are currently not permitted to even spend any time together, but they have to figure this out. They have to do this, and they have to figure out what they are doing as a whole.
He’s warning her to stay out of things that might end up causing her more trouble than she’s already in, but things are simply not working out well for anyone right now. It’s a lot, and things are a bit of a mess. Then, there is the situation in which we can see that there is a lot happening for Molly. She’s asked Brando for some help, and he is not the only one who is helping her. However, he might find that there are things he can do for her that no one else was able to do. If he can help her first, she might be able to offer him something in return to help him out with his needs.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Love sharing all of this with @wesramsey Happy 57 @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/oA04CAtXDe
— Laura Wright (@lldubs) April 1, 2020
We love seeing people together.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"This is hell… I can't do it." #GH pic.twitter.com/ahlAvVIP20
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 30, 2020
Laura has mentioned her plan to Robert, and he seems to think that it is a good one. He feels it is good enough that he can sit back and allow this to happen, but also he feels the need to be there for her. Together, he and Laura are going to go see Cyrus, and they are going to make it clear that they have a lot going on. They are done with him, and they are not going to stand by and allow him to continue to do this to them and the people that they care about. This is it, and this is over. They are done, and we are watching this happen for them. They have to see where this takes them, though we cannot see it taking them too far.
Jason has to do something we never thought we’d ever see him do. He’s making the decision to put some distance between himself and Sam. They are trying so hard to do the right thing and to make choices that are right for them, but this is what he feels he needs to do to get her to see the ramifications of the decisions she is making – as well as to protect him from his own decisions right now. It’s not going to end well, of course, but it might just make a difference to someone in the meantime. We cannot be sure, but this might be all that it takes to change the game around here for both of them. Either way, Jordan goes into the weekend still conflicted about all the things.
