Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Jason Questions Sonny

General Hospital Spoilers: Jason Questions Sonny

2 mins ago

General Hospital fans were not shocked when things went down the way that they did last week. First and foremost, we were not shocked that so many people had so many issues that they did not have a chance to get through. We didn’t think that the beginning of the week was something that they could ignore as they lived through A Christmas Story and got to see life as it was through a different angle. We think that some of them needed that as they are living lives that just don’t work. It was yet another miserable week to round out a totally miserable year in a miserable place with miserable people. Will any of them ever catch any sort of a break, or is this all they have to live anymore? We have no idea, but we don’t know if we can take any more of this misery.

Sonny and Carly are falling apart as she helps Jax keep the secret that Nikolas is alive and well and back in Port Charles. You see, Sonny knows that she knows this and that she is keeping this to herself and she is doing that because her ex asked her to, and he’s not happy. He’s given her every single opportunity to open up to him and share that with him and be there for him, and she’s doing nothing to give him what he wants. He’s so unhappy with this, and we can see the cracks forming at a time when they should be closer together than ever before with the birth of their little girl and the changes going on all around them. Sadly, we just don’t know if they can make it work and if they can keep it together long enough to make things right in their world.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

We love it!

What’s Next on General Hospital

Jason is not happy right now. His very best friend in the world, Sonny, is doing things that he is not sure he needs to be doing. He’s going to take the time out of his life today to question his friend on his motives, too. He knows Sonny more than almost anyone, and he knows that what he is doing is not for the right reasons. He knows that there are a few problems brewing in his friend’s marriage, and he is not sure that Sonny is doing the right thing. He thinks that his friend needs to be honest and open and do things for the right reasons, but he knows that Sonny will not do that. It’s not going to end well, but it will not be for Jason’s lack of trying. We don’t even know.

On the other side of things, too, is the fact that we will see Carly meet with Jax again. She knows that she is not making good choices right now, but she’s not making better ones. You see, she’s keeping his secrets at the expense of her marriage, though she seems to be in the dark about the fact that her husband knows she’s a liar and that she is keeping things from him. We cannot see this ending well in any capacity, and we are sad she doesn’t seem to see it, either. Right now is not a good time for her, at all. We wish she would stop this, but she will not.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Freaky Friday
A Freaky Friday Remake May Be Coming to Disney Plus
Bathtub
Here is The Legit Reason For The Witcher Bathtub Scene
What We Think Could Happen in Mandalorian Season 2
What We Know about the Darth Maul Disney Plus Show So Far
There was a Samuel Jackson Death Scene in Jurassic Park but it Got Cut
Disney Is Responsible for 80% of 2019’s Top Box Office Hits
So This is the Reason Daniel Craig Decided to Do No Time to Die
Ghostbusters Stay Puft
Why Eddie Murphy Turned Down a Role in Ghostbusters
Reza Farahan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Reza Farahan
Diane Neal
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Diane Neal
Tameka Cottle
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tameka Cottle
Jodhi May
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jodhi May
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure