General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Jason's Fate is Sealed

General Hospital fans are hurting for Carly and Sonny. They are too much into one another to really see things as they are, but they are also currently worlds apart as it pertains to their situation. They have so much to deal with right now. They are struggling, and she’s not sure how to make it right. She’s told him what she needed to tell him, but she didn’t know how much it would affect him. Or, maybe it would and she did, and we don’t know what else they can do about this. She shared with Sonny the secrets she’s been keeping from him, but she’s got a lot more to bother with than just this. She’s got some serious life issues in her mind, and she’s got to focus on those. She hurt him, and she knows that.

He’s crushed. He’s not happy at all, but there’s so much more to this. He’s betrayed. He knew this, and he’s been waiting on this to come out, but we didn’t know that it would be such a thing. We thought that this would turn into something else, but it did not. There is nothing we can say about this but that we get how he feels. She kept a secret from him, which is bad enough. But it’s even worse because the secret she kept from him was also a secret she kept from him with her ex. It was nothing good, but we don’t know how else to focus on this outside of the fact that she has a lot to overcome right now. Meanwhile. Laura is trying so hard to persuade Charlotte, but she is not a child who can be persuaded and changed. She’s not falling for it, and Laura is frustrated.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

What’s Next on General Hospital

Diane has some news, and it’s not good. She has to be the one who has to come out and confirm all the news that everyone is waiting to hear, and she’s not going to stop until she has said what needs to be said. Her words are going to hurt so many people in Port Charles, and they are going to upset even more than that. There’s so much she cannot change, and so much she does wish she could change, but she’s got to share this news with a family who will end up crushed and upset and unable to do anything other than mourn the loss of a person that they love so much. This is going to be one of the most horrible things she has to share, but she has to confirm the worst. Jax, on the other hand, is at a loss. He’s not sure what to do next or how things will work out for him. He’s got a lot going on in his life right now, and so much of that is a mess.

There’s also Jason, who has to accept the fate that has been handed to him. He’s still not sure what is going to happen in his life and how that will affect so many people, but we know that many things will make a big difference in the grand scheme of how it all goes down. We are not sure how to focus on anything other than this at the end of the week.

