General Hospital Spoilers: Jax and Nina?

General Hospital fans have been waiting a long time for what just went down, and we are happy about that. We know that now that the truth is out, things are finally moving forward. We know that the baby drama is taking a step as Lucas came to the Corinthos family home and he told them the truth. Before Brad was in his accident and injured so badly, he did tell Lucas that Wiley is not the son that they thought they had. Instead, he is the son of Michael and Nelle. He shared all he knows about this, and he was perfectly ashamed of himself and the role that he played in the execution of this horrible story. To say that Carly is not happy is a gross understatement and that things just did not go well from that point on. Brad pulled over with his dead baby and then appeared Nelle with a freshly born newborn baby and the idea was born.
Michael was crushed, and he wants everyone to sit back and think about how many lives were ruined because of this. One is Willow, who does not yet know that this baby is not her own. However, there is even more drama as Nelle is going to get the baby and leave with him, and this is going to turn into a situation that will never make anyone feel good again. But, there is some hope for these people, but only if they can keep Nelle away from her son and the baby that Michael has already lost one time. We’ve been waiting a long time for this one, and we cannot tell you just how happy we are that it all worked out for everyone this time around.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Might this end well at all?
What’s Next on General Hospital
It turns out that there will be some bigger problems for everyone around here as Nelle decides that she has to do something that works for her. This, of course, means she will do a lot more lying, and that is always something we frown upon. She is awful, and she’s about to tell everyone that Brad stole her baby and that she was out and not good with herself when she gave birth, and that her baby was kidnapped and his story that they traded babies is nothing that she was aware of. This is all shocking to her is what she will say, and he will end up going to jail for kidnapping her baby and switching it with a dead baby when she was passed out. She is a liar and we all know this, though. Carly has to make some choices, too, and it might just affect her husband.
We hear that there is a very good chance we will see a new couple take their relationship to the next level, too. Valentin will do anything and everything he can to get to Nina and be with her even though she hates him and does not want to be with him. While she is doing all she can to make sure nothing like this works out for him, she might be working on getting herself into bed with Jax, and that might be a situation that we find interesting. We like it, and it might just work out well for us to see this happen.
