Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Jordan Fears for the Future

General Hospital Spoilers: Jordan Fears for the Future

40 seconds ago

General Hospital fans know that Finn is a man who is simply trying to piece together his life and all that has happened in it over the course of the last few months. He’s a man who is not sure who is coming or going or how he ended up with a baby and a baby mama who bailed note once but twice. He’s not sure how to focus on being a father when he’s never been one, and he’s trying to navigate things with Anna, and things are not working in his favor most days. He’s confused and upset and not really in a good place, and that’s not something that surprises us. However, it is something that will continue. He’s going to have some words for Nikolas, too, and we are not shocked by this. He’s got so much pent up anger inside of him that we are just not shocked by any of it.

On the other side of that, Michael is back to defending Sasha. He’s not in a good place of his own, but he will stop what he is doing and make sure that everyone knows that he feels that she is above this kind of harassment and treatment and all that it entails. He’s not going to have much going for him in terms of what is going on in their lives as a whole, but he is going to figure things out as they come. He’s going to figure out what to do about it all, how to handle it, and he’s going to make sure that at least he makes her feel somewhat supported. He cannot stand the way everyone is treating her, and we get that. She’s not as bad as she seems, even after all she did.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

Honestly, spoilers are all off and nothing is what it should be right now, and we simply cannot predict how much longer this will go on.

What’s Next on General Hospital

Jordan has fears. She’s scared of what is happening in the near future. She’s got a feeling that things are not going to end well for someone, and she is worried that things are not going to be what they are meant to be. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and she’s scared of what it is and how it might turn out. She’s a woman who has a good feeling about her feelings, and this feeling is not a good one. But, will anyone listen to her as she tries to talk to them about how she’s feeling and what she sees coming? We aren’t entirely sure she will get anyone’s attention with any of this, but we suspect she is right that things in Port Charles are about to take a very nasty turn for the worst.

And what about Finn? He’s got an ultimatum to talk about, and he’s not going to let this go. We suspect that this is being directed right at Nikolas, but what do we know? There is so much going on around there that doesn’t make any sense, and we cannot figure out where they are going and what they are doing in this matter. They are a mess, and it’s going to be one of those things that doesn’t work out for someone. We suspect that someone is actually Finn, but there have been stranger things happening that no one knows about. We know this, and many people will confirm.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Bre Z
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Bre-Z
David Schwimmer Defends That Friends Was Not a Racist or Sexist Show
Alex Cross
Amazon is Developing an Alex Cross Series Based on the Novels
Warhammer
New Warhammer 40,000 Animated Anthology Series in Development
Five Good Villains From Forgettable Movies
Four Regrettable Michael Caine Movie Remakes
Why Non-PC Movies Are Still Great
Iron Giant
Shouldn’t There Be a Sequel or Reboot of Iron Giant Already?
Trent Reznor
Five Actors Who Should Play Trent Reznor in a Movie
Egg Custard Tarts
How to Make The Egg Custard Tarts from Avatar The Last Airbender
Catelynn Baltierra
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Catelynn Baltierra
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maeve Press
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter