General Hospital Spoilers: Jordan is Upset

General Hospital fans are not sure that things will ever get better around here. Jason is not happy with Curtis right now, and we know it’s about so many things. For one, Curtis ignored his wife, Jordan, when she told him that things were not going down the way that they should be and that she was fearful of what might happen regarding a few things. He ignored her. He did not listen to her when she was going with her gut instinct, and Jason is almost positive this is the reason that so many things in Port Charles are going awry right now. Taggert has been shot, there is a huge situation at the hospital with all the bodies that are coming in, and no one seems to have a clue what is going on, how to fix it, or what to do. There’s a situation that cannot be ignored, and we know how bad it is.
Willow is struggling harder than anyone. We get that, though. She just spent a year protecting her baby to the point that she went to jail to keep him from the man who fathered him, but she just found out that her own baby died within days of being born and that her baby was switched with Michael and Nelle’s baby – by Nelle – to keep the entire world from knowing that he survived and that Brad and Lucas lost their son. Even half that set of people didn’t know the truth. It is a hard pill to swallow, and her personal reality is that her life is not what she thought, and she did all these things and did not get a chance to mourn the death of her son and the many things that happened in his life.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
We love this.
What’s Next on General Hospital
Ava is a woman who has a lot going on in her life, and that is without even bothering to deal with her fake marriage to Nik. Well, it’s a real marriage, but neither of them want to be in it since they just wanted to take advantage of what the marriage could get them, but they have to maintain it to keep the wealth – which was not part of the deal that they thought would occur. Meanwhile, we also know that Nik has also been spending some time with Liz, which means that Ava is probably going to want to know what he shared with her, how much she knows, and so on and so forth. This will not end well, and we can tell you with absolutely certainty that there is more to this than meets the eye. It’s going to be a real thing.
Then there’s Jordan, who is not happy. Of course, she’s not happy. She’s been going out of her way for some time now to make sure that everyone is aware what is going on, what she believes was going to happen, and every single person around here largely ignored her and told her that she’s wrong – and she was not wrong. Now Curtis is being confronted by Jason, and things are taking a very ugly turn when they should all be sticking together and trying to work this out as a team rather than dividing and both the enemy and the people that are on the same side. We’d say Cyrus’ plan is obviously working well for him.
