General Hospital Spoilers: Julian is Furious

General Hospital fans are glued to the television this week. How can we not be? We know that this is the week in which we will learn that Michael’s son is alive, that Nelle lied to him, and it will be the week that everything in Port Charles blows up into a situation that is beyond repair. Of course, we have to say that we all know that his son is alive. We’ve known since day one, and we’ve been sad for him each time he’s spent time with his Godson, Wiley, knowing that this boy he cares for so much is not just his Godson but his son by birth and blood. And now he will find out, and we cannot wait. So, forgive us for being annoyed that this was not the day he found out, and that we don’t have anything to say about it in the meantime.
Other than that, of course, other things did happen. Nothing even remotely as exciting, of course. We did see Franco upset, but we are living the ‘different problem, same day,’ mentality in this one being that he is a man who is always upset, he is not ever in a good mood, and things so rarely work out for him as they stand. Then there is Jordan with that lack of mercy for anyone and everyone, and we do enjoy that. it’s about time something for Jordan just went the way it should go. Then we are back to Michael, who continues to do his best to be there for those whom he loves, to be there for those he calls family, and to pretend that his life is all right and he is not a struggling mess on the inside. It’s hard for him, and it’s hard for us to watch.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Due to the ongoing House Impeachment Debate, today's episode of General Hospital has been rescheduled. It will instead air tomorrow. Thank you so much for your patience. #GH
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 18, 2019
It’s been happening, and no one likes it.
What’s Next on General Hospital
MONDAY: Join us for a very special, daytime event – General Hospital's Christmas Carol. Michael Easton is Ebenezer Scrooge! It's not to be missed. Bah! Humbug! #GH pic.twitter.com/FPg4MuJATf
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2019
Nelle is doing all she can to remain calm and cool and collected as her life is falling apart even more than it was before. She was a woman who worked very hard to make sure Michael and his entire family would suffer forever without finding any sort of happiness in their lives, and she’s not going to stop now. As the truth about baby Wiley is starting to make its way around town and things are beginning to unfold as the truth comes out, she’s going to play it cool. She’s not giving anyone anything. She’s saying nothing. She’s doing nothing. She’s giving nothing away that might make things seem like more than they are. She’s not a woman who will do anything in her power to stop them in this situation, but she’s not giving a thing up.
And then there is Julian, who is about to lose his ever-loving mind. The truth is out, the secret has been spilled, and he’s not happy with the way things are going. He’s going to lose it, but at who? Will he lose it on his son or his son-in-law? Will he lose it on the people who did what they did, or will he – in general – have a small panic attack at the idea that something is going on that he is incapable of fixing? It should be pretty interesting as the weekend comes to a close and things are not as they seem. We will see things come as they are when we finally get some answers next week.
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.