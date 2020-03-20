General Hospital Spoilers: Lucy Has an Interesting Proposal

General Hospital fans thought it was sweet when Cameron kissed Trina, even though things are not going well for them. They had a date that did not end up going their way. They have a lot going on that isn’t their best situation, and they are clearly struggling. However, he kissed her in the midst of all her anger and her blame, and we cannot help but wonder if this will change some of the game for them? It’s a thing, but what kind of a thing is it? Jordan is going to get a location, too, and she needs that. She’s got to find TJ, and this means she has to help out however she can. We saw her get the location, but is this what is working for her right now? Is this honest and true, or is she being set up in some way? It might be so.
Brando’s worry has us worried. Sonny asked a huge favor of him, but will this work? There is always a chance that what is happening here might end up being something that we cannot handle. It might not be something that will work or that will turn out well for anyone. We are worried that things might not work out well at all, and we are afraid that this is going to be a big mess for all of them. What will happen when he goes on to do this? Will this turn around and backfire on him? We are not sure, but we hope that things will work out in some capacity. Anna is still on her blame kick, as is the trend around here these days. Everything is always someone else’s fault, and she’s going to find out that she cannot get rid of her ill feelings for Jason right now. She’s not there.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
— Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) March 19, 2020
Very cool.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"You're a good person… that knows how to do bad." #GH pic.twitter.com/SzO441iw9T
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 16, 2020
It’s a lot right now. We get that. We are just trying to focus on what we can that will bring you some level of escape in a world that is anything but happy right now, and we promise to continue to try and do that. For now, we want to point out that we can see changes in Port Charles. For one, we are going to see that it appears that everyone has issues with Lulu right now. Her good friend Maxie spent the week fighting with her. Now Brooke Lynn is doing the same. There is a lot going on that we just cannot seem to get a handle on, and it’s a lot. We know that Lulu is not herself entirely, but what else is going on with her that we just don’t get? Meanwhile, we are concerned for many things, like the fact that she’s got this entire attitude going on.
Lucy is a woman who has an interesting proposal, but will anyone listen to her? Will anyone hear her and want to hep her as they can? Will they do what they can to help out in any way possible? What is going on and how will this affect everyone? We ware so confused, but there is a lot we don’t know at this point. There’s a lot going on, and there is a lot that continues to stress us out about so many things. For now, we focus on the good the best way we know how.
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.