General Hospital Spoilers: Lulu Wants Answers

General Hospital fans know that there are many things that go well for people in Port Charles despite the fact that it’s been a very long time since we’ve seen something like that. The trend the last year has been that everything is a bit of a mess and everyone is a bigger mess than they were the day before. There are so many things that are not going well for anyone around here, and Ned and Tracy are dealing with some of that. As he continues to deal with what is going on right now, he’s going to find that Tracy has some encouraging words for him. She’s going to have to remind him of what is good in their lives. What is well and what is right, and she will have to tell him he needs to focus on those things rather than the other things that are going down. Will it work?
Chase is called out because there is a fight. He has to break it up, and we are shocked what happened with this. He should not have had to be here to deal with this, and this should have never happened. We are beyond curious what you thought when you saw it all go down. Did you see this coming, or was this just as much of a shocker to you as it was to us? Meanwhile, we also know that Laura has made it her mission to interrupt what is going on. She’s shocked and upset and alone in her thoughts, and she’s not sure that there many people who get what she’s going through. Thinking your son is actually dead only to find out he’s alive, well, and in town? She’s not happy that he didn’t call her first, but she assumes he has his reasons.
Tracy is taking some of her own advice, too. She’s given Ned some big advice and told him he has to do what is good for himself and for his family, and he has to remember what is really important in life. She’s done quite well in sharing this with him, but what else is left for them? They have so much to look forward to and to love in their lives, and they have so much more to do and to say to one another than they realize. She’s taking her own advice and working very hard to figure out what to say to Olivia. She’s looking to see if there is any way that they can fix things between them, forget about the past, and move on. We aren’t sure they can, but we do appreciate seeing them try.
Lulu wants more answers. She’s not done yet trying to figure out what is going on and how this is all affecting her life and the life of the little girl she had, and she’s looking for someone to tell her. She is not sure when or how to make this work, but she’s sure she needs to do something that will work for her. She’s also sure that she needs to get some answers now. Sonny is planning a road trip, and we cannot imagine that it’s for the fun of life and to have a good time, either. What is it that he is up to right now, and will this work for him?
