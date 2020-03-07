Home
General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie Supports Peter

General Hospital fans are not sure how to get through things right now. For one, we are horrified that Nelle is out of prison and that she is just walking around, and that no one has taken that baby and run out of town with him yet to keep him safe. Michael is doing all that he can right now, but this is not good news. Carly, on the other hand, is so done and so over this girl that she’s letting her have it every single time she sees her. She’s so over Nelle, and we think that this is going to keep Carly feistier than ever before, and we are okay with that. We love this version of her. The protective mom version of Carly is probably the best version of her all around. She is the absolute best, and we love that. But, there’s more than just that, too.

We also saw that Alexis saw her, and that this is not something that will go well. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and she’s upset with many people. Her ex included. She’s not happy with a lot that’s going on, but she’s not really sure what to do. Jason is not happy, Jordan is not happy, Curtis might not be able to stop anything that is going on right now, and Sonny is taking things into his own control – which we know is never going to end well for someone. There’s a lot happening here, and we also know that Willow does not seem to be getting over her struggles. She’s only going to find that things are getting worse for her, but Michael doesn’t know how to help her or what to do about any of this. He’s trying, but is it enough?

Alexis cannot help herself. She’s so over what is going on Port Charles and what is going on with the people she loves, and she’s going to have a bit of a moment. We don’t know that this is going to be a moment in which she loses it and her patience on someone she’s not happy with, or if it will be a moment she’s currently just going to give in and allow herself to really feel what is going on, but she’s going to find that she’s unable to help herself. We cannot judge her for this, either, and we won’t. She’s going to be all right, but she needs some time to process things, first. She’s going to be fine. She has to be fine. She’s a rock.

Then there is Maxie, who has to support Peter. We aren’t sure, though. She’s just not making decisions we think are her. She’s not someone who would support a man who is clearly shady and up to no good, but here she is. She’s doing it, and she’s making it pretty clear she’s okay with that kind of behavior. We don’t know why, either. But, we do hope that she knows what she is doing. Jason is going to find refuge in his old family home. He let the Quartermaines go a long time ago as his family, but he’s back now to seek refuge, and we wonder how that will work for everyone. Will this be some sort of turning point in their lives? We cannot tell, but we also know it’s not over yet.

