General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Defends Sasha

General Hospital fans saw Laura shot. We thought that this might happen last week, but with all the preemptions and things that were going on, it turns out it was yesterday. A gunman came into Port Charles with a vengeance and a little bit of something to prove about his or her anger, and she ended up being shot. And, so many things are going on in her life that are not going to work out for her if she dies. She’s got to pull through, but we have no idea just how bad it is for her right now. We suspect we will learn a bit more as the days go on, but it’s hard to figure that out when there is so much chaos. Was anyone else shot and we simply don’t know yet? We’d heard reports last week that it was Carly who was shot, but it turns out it was Laura.
Meanwhile, Carly was not shot. She was in the middle of taking some papers to Tony when things all began to go so wrong for so many. There are some things going on that might not be good for her, either, and we know that her husband is in a place right now that doesn’t allow him to forgive her for many of the things that she did wrong in the world. She was in the middle of a few things of her own when all of the gunman stuff began to go down, and we can’t decide how she will deal with all of this. She will need to figure it out, soon, too. Michael is helping Joss, and there is so much more than they have to deal with right now, and he’s not sure how he can help her.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Congratulations to the phenomenal @MauriceBenard and @MauraWest on their “Standout Scene” recognized by @soapsindepthabc! @GeneralHospital #GH pic.twitter.com/xBzebBbMT7
— Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) January 24, 2020
What’s Next on General Hospital
"If there's a turf war brewing in Port Charles, I need to know about it!" #GH pic.twitter.com/iMh0lZYuJZ
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020
Sasha and Michael might not be on the best of terms right now after all the many things that happened for them and to them and between them, but that does not mean that he will not stand up for her and make sure that everyone knows he will defend her in every manner of speaking. She is a friend of his, and he has a lot of care for her. So, when he feels that people are not treating her well and are making some horrible choices and horrible situations with her in mind, he will stand up and tell them that enough is enough and that he’s not going to stand for this in any capacity. We know he has to be tired at this point, trying to help all the women in his life with their issues and also trying to focus on what is happening in his own life.
Then there is everything that is going on with Sonny, as he tries so hard to comfort his father. At least, we assume that things will happen this way as these are the spoilers we’ve been trying to bring you for days and haven’t been able to make happen because the show keeps being put off for other things. So, maybe this is what will happen. Maybe it’s not. Maybe we will eventually get to this one, but we will let you know when this happens. For now, try to remain patient as other coverage takes precedent over your favorite entertainment programs.
