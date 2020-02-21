General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Finds Success

Jason isn’t a man who does a lot of talking, and General Hospital fans know this like they know nothing else. He is not a man who likes to sit down and discuss his feelings. He is the epitome of the strong and silent type. Sure, he might have a few reasons to speak up on occasion, which is why people listen when he talks. He’s not someone who is good at doing anything other than focusing on what is good in his life, and he’s going to make sure he also works on making the lives of others better whenever it is possible. He is a man who likes things the way that they are, and he likes to see things happening for himself. He has goals, and plans, and he is not someone who likes to sit back and worry. But, he’s someone who likes to speak up when he feels something needs to be said. And this is one of those times.
Curtis, on the other hand, is not afraid to speak up most of the time. He is a man who has a lot going on, and he’s a man who likes to ensure that things are done his way and nothing else gets in the way. So to see him put on notice was something we did enjoy more than we probably should have enjoyed it, but it is what it is to be quite honest. We like it, and we are not mad about it. He’s got a lot going on in his world, and he’s making the most of it. Jordan has an old enemy in her life again, but we think that this is a more evident situation that before. We think she has a plan, and we cannot wait to figure it out.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
There’s nothing like being the person who has to bring already bad news to a family who is already going through so much, but that is what Chase is going to need to do today. We don’t have any details on what he is doing and how he is doing it, but we know that he has bad news that has to be shared with everyone, and we can correctly and safely assume that nothing about this is going to end well for anyone. There are more than a few problems going on in Port Charles right now, and this is not something that he can wait to share. He has to share now before things get even worse, even if that means being the person who everyone is unhappy with as a result.
Then there is Michael, who finally finds a little success. He’s been working so hard to keep things going and to keep the people he cares for safe, and nothing has been working for him. He’s been in a bad place, and he’s been struggling, but he finally has a chance to get this right. He’s done what he needs to do, and now he has to focus on the rest. His mother is struggling, too. She isn’t sure what is best for the baby right now. Things are so bad at home and in town that she doesn’t know. What is best? What is safest? What is this going to mean for her and for her family in the grand scheme of things?
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.