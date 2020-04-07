General Hospital Spoilers: Michael’s Future is Up in the Air

General Hospital fans know that things are a little off from some of the other spoilers that we shared recently. They were on track for the week prior, but the show announced that they would be airing an encore episode every week from now until the time that the national pandemic is over or dwindling and the cast and crew can go back to work. So, what we shared for Friday ended up being pre-empted for a repeat episode, then it aired yesterday, and what we predicted would air yesterday is now airing today. So, where we go trying to sum that up. What we know is this, Laura and Robert did make the decision to share things about their plans with one another, and now they are facing down Cyrus on their own. They are not allowing this situation to get out of control in any capacity, and they are handling it.
Jason wants to distance himself from Sam, and he is standing firm on that. He knows that this not what either of them wants or needs in their lives right now, but it is what is best for her as she is dealing with the many things she is dealing with. For now, this is the best for both of them, but they don’t like it. She’s not happy, and she’s asking that he not do this, but it’s not making any difference in his life right now. They have so much to deal with and so much to live for still. Jordan has a lot of conflict in her life, but she’s focused on the one she feels with herself right now. She’s got a lot of conflict and some serious sadness in her life, and we get that. How can she deal?
What’s Happening on General Hospital
🎊Please help us wish @MaxGail a very #HappyBirthday! 🎉 #GH pic.twitter.com/fSwacTgHA3
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 5, 2020
Happy quarantine birthday!
What’s Next on General Hospital
"Nelle is evil. Promise me you'll stop her." #GH pic.twitter.com/g5NrFe8OcD
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2020
Jason is not going to change his mind about what he has decided to do in his life. He’s not going to do this. He’s not going to spend any more time with Sam until things settle down and it all works. He knows he doesn’t want this to be his life, but he also does not know how to handle this situation in a different manner. He’s not sure what to do, where to go with this, and how to handle it in the least. He is not going to do anything other than simply let it be what it is without listening to any form of reason from Sam. She wants to spend more time with him, but he knows he cannot. He’s holding his ground no matter what happens. On the other side of things, there’s also Sonny, who is now worried about Brando. He feels that there is a reason for this, but what are we thinking?
Then there’s Michael. He has to make some movies. He’s got to find a way to get his life in order. A month ago, he didn’t have a son who lived. He didn’t have anyone other than himself to care for. He didn’t have anything or anyone in his life but himself, and now he has so much more than that. He has a son, and he has to keep his mother out of his life. His son’s mother, that is. There’s so much that he cannot do right now, but he has to find a way to make this plan.
