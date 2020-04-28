General Hospital Spoilers: Molly Confides in Kristina

General Hospital fans know that a week that starts out with a bang like this one is a big week. When Sonny missed his meeting with Cyrus last week, we all worried. We were all worried that Cyrus would take this out on his family and take it out on everyone in Port Charles, but he did not. Yet, anyway. We don’t know how far this will go before it’s all over and we don’t know what else is going on, but we love that this is a situation that might just improve things for everyone. We cannot decide how it might work or what it might mean, but he and Jason are making the time to meet with him now. This means that there is something going on that might change the game, and we hope that they know what they are doing right now. It’s a big risk they are taking.
Molly is in a situation where she feels she needs to open up to someone, and she’s making the decision to open up to Kristina. She feels she needs to get this off of her chest, and she needs to make this something she can handle. But, she’s got to open up to her friend, first. Will Kristina accept what Molly has to say, or will she worry that she is losing her mind and things won’t work out for her? We are very much confused by this, and we don’t know what else to deal with as this is going on. Meanwhile, Lulu is more than a little worried, but Laura is doing her best to tell her not to worry, not to panic, and to be all right with the way things are going on. She’s not, though, and it’s a problem. She needs some more help.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Great design work by Jennifer Elliot and Andrew Evaschen . Construction and Painting by many talented and hardworking people in the ABC shop whom we all miss terribly #gh https://t.co/cVQRYS1RDC
— Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) April 24, 2020
Love this!
What’s Next on General Hospital
"You start by getting rid of Jason Morgan." #GH pic.twitter.com/wzFsEuqLyG
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 27, 2020
