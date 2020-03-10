General Hospital Spoilers: Neil’s Dealing With Something Important

General Hospital fans know that Alexis cannot help herself, and this is one of those times. She’s got so much going on in her life right now, but she’s also a mess. She’s someone who has to focus on things that are good in her life, but she also has to focus on things that make some sense. She’s got to get through what is going on right now, but she’s not happy about any of it. About her daughter, about her ex’s role in what happened to Michael’s baby, about Nelle and just anything and everything she’s up to these days. She’s going to find herself in a situation she cannot control, and she just cannot help her reaction to it, and we just don’t blame her. She’s someone we agree with, and we don’t think she was wrong to do what she did. She’s our hero.
Maxie, on the other hand, has to be up to something, right? There is no way she is just there supporting Peter the way that she is. There is no way she’s there to make sure she is on his side when she knows that she cannot trust him. We don’t get it, which means that we have to believe she is up to something. She has to know something or get something out of this, and we have to figure that out. She is killing us right now. But, there is also Jason, who is finding some refuge in a family who is his own but who he has not had much contact with or even considered family in a long time. He’s with the Quatermaine’s right now, and he’s feeling good about it. We think that this might be a turning point for him, and we hope it’s good news.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
He's quite the charmer. Both Neil & @JoeFlanigan Not a bad schmoocher either. I like my job. #gh @GeneralHospital #nexis Spoiler Alert; The evening goes quite well. https://t.co/zQPbMQUKMC
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 6, 2020
This could be interesting.
What’s Next on General Hospital
Anyone in the mood for a hunk of burning love? #GH pic.twitter.com/q5oD5OijoX
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 7, 2020
Neil is in the middle of something that he feels is very important, but it is not going well for him. He’s finding that some things are better left unsaid and undone and not in his manner of focus, but he’s going to find that someone needs him. They are all in need right now, and things are not going to end well for him. He’s got to accomplish what he set out to accomplish, but he cannot do this if it’s what it is right now. However, we also know that things rarely go according to plan around here. Julian is currently working very hard to avoid everyone in his life after what he did, but he’s about to find it’s sometimes easier said than done.
They are not going to have a good meeting because they are both unhappy with the other, but that does happen with siblings. However, things will turn around at some point. Brad is not going to find that his life is getting any easier, either. He’s done some bad things in his life, he knows it, and he knows that everyone else knows it, too. This means he has to focus on things a little at a time, but he is also worried about things like the threats and the warnings that he is getting. They are coming in fast right now, and we don’t like it for him. He was wrong, but what’s happening is almost too much for us to handle in the moment. There has to be some relief from this, but when?
