General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle is Insistent

General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle is Insistent

General Hospital fans know that things are finally going down in such a manner that we cannot handle it. For one, we are seeing that there is so much going down with Julian. He’s lost it. He’s lost his temper and his patience, and all the things that you need to make the world a better place, and we get that a lot of these things are not going to work out for him. He’s not happy with the way things are going and the way that they are unfolding, and he did not hesitate to let anyone know about this while he was living his life. He is nothing short of furious, and we get that. But, we also get that he has some issues he has to handle, too, before it’s too late for him. He’s made some poor choices, but he’s got to overcome those.

Nelle is Nelle. She’s giving nothing away. She’s not making any decisions that will affect her life in any way that she is not happy to have it affected, and she’s not willing to do anything that will not change her life for the better. She’s got stuff to handle, and this is her time to handle it. She’s a woman who has nothing else in her world but the truth, and she’s not sharing it with anyone. She’s going to spend some time infuriating those around her, and we know that is exactly what she has to offer them as she moves on. She’s not sharing. She’s got this, she’s enjoying their anger, and she will just never change. She’s not the type, and we all know it. We all know she’s not about to give them what they want. That would mean they win, and she doesn’t give in to those.

Joss currently has no idea what is going on. There is nothing that she can do right now that will make anyone feel as if they have any good choices to make, and she’s confused about a lot of stuff. She’s got things working out for her that might work for some, but she’s not happy about the way things are going otherwise. She’s a woman who has to focus on things that are good in her life, but she’s also a woman who has to deal with the things going on with her family. Her family is not happy right now, either. This confuses her as so many things are going on, and she’s not sure what is real and what is not. Meanwhile, we also know that Nelle continues to be very insistent that she knows nothing, there is nothing to tell, and she will say nothing.

She’s going to give everyone around here a run for their money, and she’s not going to be honest about any of it. We cannot decide how they will handle this, but we can assume that it will not end well for her. She doesn’t care, though. She’s got a long list of people who don’t care at all for her, but she’s not going to allow that to change her life or affect her in any capacity. She’s not caring at all how they feel about her, and how they think of her, and she’s not giving them anything but her insistence that she’s got nothing going on and nothing helping out. It is what it is.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital


