General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle is Shaken

General Hospital fans are sad for Willow. Her life is nothing short of totally frustrating. She knows where to find her son, and things are not looking good for his family right now. This little boy is living a life that is not so good with all that is going on around him, and we cannot help but wonder if there is more to this than meets the eye, too. There’s so much we just don’t know, and so many things we just don’t understand, and so many things that just don’t make sense right now. She’s frustrated. She wants to know if there is any hope for a future for her and the baby at this point, but we don’t see it. Well, we know that it’s not possible since it’s not her baby. She doesn’t know that yet, so her frustration will turn to total heartbreak when she does find out the truth about baby Wiley.
Gladys is more than a little impressed by the many things that are going on right now, and she’s making it well known, too. We know that she’s someone who supports Sonny in all that he does right now, but why? What’s so up to and how is she planning on pulling this off and making things seem a bit more like they are right in her world? Laura is on a mission, too. She’s got a new project in the works, and nothing is going to stop her from making it happen. She’s got some things that make her feel as if she can handle it and make it all work. She’s a bit of a mess, but we do have to admire her for the way that she handles herself and how she carries herself in the middle of the many things that are going on.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Nelle has more surprises up her sleeve than anyone thought possible. Being Shiloh's widow has its perks.
An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/LeyaQu3WkV
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 15, 2020
She’s terrifying.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"If you want to be a Quartermaine, you have to start thinking like one." #GH pic.twitter.com/F2Oz4i3bbA
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 13, 2020
Nelle is not someone who is easily shaken, but we are going to see that this day brings her to a point of visibly being shaken. This makes us wonder what is going on in her life and how this is even possible, but it’s what it is right now. She’s in a place where she has to figure things out and make them work for herself, and that’s not going to be a situation that anyone finds very easy. She’s got so much working in her favor, yet something has happened that will totally throw her. We have to admit that seeing her shaken is something we cannot wait to see. This is something we are looking forward to, because nothing shakes her. This must be a huge deal.
Additionally, we cannot wait to see what might happen with people like Martin. He’s not getting too far from Valentin. Michael is going to find Joss on the docks and she’s having a rough time. Her situation will make him remember that there is a lot happening all over the place, and it’s not just him who is going through things in life right now. He has a lot of stuff to make do with and some changes to make, but this is all a bit too much even for him. He’s got so much more to worry about, too. He’s going to do what he can to try and make sure he can help, but we just don’t know that she’s all that open to that right now.
