General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle Makes A Grand Entrance

General Hospital fans know that things are taking a turn for Michael. He’s got his friends and his family around to support him, but there is so much going on that he cannot handle. He’s got his family there, which is so much more than someone like Nelle can say for herself, but we don’t know where this is going and what this all means for any of them. They have some big issues in their lives that they have to handle, and we hope that being with his family is something that he can use to his advantage. He’s got to figure this out and to make sure that he’s going to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we think that things will eventually turn out to be a situation that works out a lot more for him and his son.
Lucy received a phone call that she did not see coming, and she’s figuring out how to handle that and deal with that right now. She’s strong, so she’s fine with it. She’s got this, but it’s a minor inconvenience to her in this capacity. On the other hand, though, we know that there is more than this going on. We know that she’s got to find a way to make sure things are going to end in a positive manner. Sonny is in agony with all that is going on in his life, and he’s struggling. His son. His father. Things aren’t working out well for him. Olivia is upset, and nothing is about to calm her down in a quick manner. But, that’s something she has to deal with on her own in the moment. She’s going to be just fine at the end of the day, in our opinion.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
"Where's Nelle?" #GH pic.twitter.com/RzfB11z58n
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 11, 2020
This should be a fun walk down memory lane!
What’s Next on General Hospital
Diane is going to do all she can to make sure that Michael is ready and prepared. They just don’t know how this will go and what it will mean for him when it’s all over, but she’s working hard. She’s making sure he knows what to expect, how he should approach the questions asked of him, and how this is going to change his life. There is so much that might work out in his favor, but we don’t know just how much they can expect to see happen from this. Carly has a question for Chase about things, and she’s not entirely happy. Will he come clean and tell her what is really going on and why he did what he did? Carly knows her own son wants to be with Sasha and that the darling Willow loves Chase, and Carly is just not sure how this all happened.
Nelle, on the other hand, might not be showing an ounce of her nerves. She seems just fine in her life and in her situation, and she is not doing anything that makes her look nervous or unprepared for any of this. She’s got this in her world, and she’s taking care of it. She’s making a grand entrance, and it’s one that will make everyone feel a little intimidated and nervous about her life and about the way that things are going for her. She’s making it seem as if she is confident and ready to take on the world, and she’s making some big changes in her world.
