General Hospital Spoilers: New Week and Drama Ahead

General Hospital fans are watching so many people unravel right now, and it’s fabulous. For one, we are just enjoying the time that Carly is spending getting back at Nelle. She might not act like she’s at all worried about Carly, but we can tell this woman is terrified that her life is about to turn into the biggest mess on earth. She wants her baby back – but we aren’t sure she wants the baby because she’s looking to be a wonderful mother. We think her only maternal instinct is to hurt Michael and his family, and that is not the best for this baby. She’s going to get what is coming to her, and we cannot express how much we will enjoy watching that go down. She’s a mess, she’s caused too many problems, and we all have to focus on what is good right now.
On the other side of things is Spinelli. He is working long and hard to ensure that he can find some dirt on the parole officer that Sam was unfortunate enough to get. While Jordan is off feeding her false information and Jason is begging her to stop and Curtis is not happy with her, things are all taking a turn. Spinelli is doing what he can, and we think that he is probably the man who can do this the best. He’s got the most to offer, and we think that makes him the most successful of the bunch. Nina is going to help Carly take down Nelle, Michael is doing what he can. Sasha is not sure how to focus on her own life, and Maxie is still working hard to figure out what is going on in her life of things spiraling out of control.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
Nelle is going to do some confronting of her own this week. It seems she is tired of Carly all up in her business, so she’s going to get up in hers. We hear that she is going to find her, hunt her down, and tell her what she feels she needs to say to her, and it might just be entertaining. We think it will also set Carly off, which is probably what Nelle is looking to do. She’s looking to put her in a bad place, and doing this is a good way for her to do that. We cannot say that with absolute certainty, but we do feel that this is something she would do knowing how badly it would hurt all of them. She doesn’t care at all about any of them, if we are being honest.
Then there is all that is going on with Monica, who actually has good news for once. She’s going to share that news, but we are in the dark about what it might be and how that might be working. Then there is Mike. He’s disoriented, and Sonny will do anything he can to help his father, but things are never looking good around there. It’s a lot, and we know this. But, there’s always a chance we can see this through and hope for them. Julian will grow concerned this week, but we don’t know why. If he is worried, though, then we are worried. He is usually so calm and cool about all the things, so this is a situation that might just make us feel like things are not good.
