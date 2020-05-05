Home
General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Nina and Carly Argue

General Hospital Spoilers: Nina and Carly Argue

39 seconds ago

General Hospital fans are well aware that Molly is annoyed, and we get it. She cheated on TJ and she’s got to figure that out. She did sleep with Brando, and now her sister is all up in her business about it. Her other sister doesn’t want her to tell anyone what happened and how it all went down. Kristina is not happy about Molly’s idea of confessing and trying to move on and forward with TJ. She does not think he will hear it or that it will work out for them at all, and we don’t think that she is wrong at all about this. We are sure he will not forgive her, even if he does have a heart about it. She did something awful, and most people cannot and will not forgive that, so we don’t blame him if he decides to bail if she decides to tell.

Brando blames Sam for the problems he has in his life. He was not aware that Molly was not single, and now her sister is making life very miserable for him. He likes Molly and he’s not sure why Sam is causing so many issues for him and their situation. She’s not overly amused by him, either, and she’s not entirely certain why he doesn’t seem to get what is going on with this. Julian is not happy with Neil, but he’s never happy with anyone, so we get that. He’s having some big issues with this man, and he’s making it known. He has more than a few reasons not to like Neil at the moment, but we feel that his anger is really over the line right now. He’s angry for what appears to be a reason we cannot decide is related to what he’s talking about.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

We love a flashback!

What’s Next on General Hospital

So much is going on right now. You see, Alexis has a secret. She’s not really doing herself any favors about anything at the moment, but she’s got this situation to come clean about. To whom, though? And which of the many things that she’s been not-very-honest about is she planning on coming clean about? We cannot be sure, but we do suspect that she has something in her mind that is not working out for someone, and she’s got to keep this secret to herself. She’s a mess, and that’s all there is to it. Nina and Carly are about to argue, and we have little doubt this has to do with anything other than Nelle. Nelle is a very big problem for both of them. We get that. We see that. We feel that.

But, their argument is not one that we feel is going to do them any good. You see, we know that Nina is not sure if Nelle is her daughter, but she’s learning as much as she can about her right now. Then there’s Carly, who will do anything in her power to take this girl down as far as she can and make sure she’s never able to come back from it. Her son and grandson are in question here, and she’s not going to let this go. Martin and Nelle have a meet-up planned, and we cannot decide if this is one of those things that’s going to turn into a mess so big we cannot even handle it, but we assume anything related to Nelle will do just that. So, at least it will be exciting.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Original Melrose Place Cast Reunites for a Good Cause
Simpsons Star Wars
Why The Simpsons Composer Alf Clausen Was Fired Three Years Ago
Ricky Braddy
The Voice Will Be Doing At-Home Remote Shows
What We Learned from The Hanna Season 2 Trailer
Defending Star Wars: The Last Jedi From Haters
Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is The Real Hero of The Star Wars Franchise
Looks Like the Spy vs. Spy Movie is Back on With New Director
New Space Jam Movie Logo Revealed by Lebron James
Did Amber Heard Use Red Nail Polish to Fake a Bloody Nose?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jake Picking
Pokemon is Launching a New Line of Lingerie and Sleepwear
Whatever Happened to Ami Dolenz?
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details