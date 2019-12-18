General Hospital Spoilers: Nina Corners Obrecht

General Hospital fans are more than just a little bit excited about the fact that Ava and Carly have decided to work together to bring down those who have done everyone wrong. They are mortal enemies who have hated one another for many years, but to see them put aside their differences as they work on things that are going to work for more people than they will hurt is something we are loving right now. They have so much more to offer than this, and this is going to be epic. We don’t want to see Carly go down the wrong path, of course, but we do want to see her do this and take back control of what is going on in her own life. It’s all too much for us to ignore, and things are going to take a very drastic turn this week as things continue to move forward.
Ava is not all that concerned about what might happen, but Carly is rightfully a little more wary about thins considering she has so much to lose. Ava has nothing left in her life, so she’s not that worried. Valentin is also in a good mood these days as he feels that things are going just as he thought they would. He has no idea what is in store for him, and we cannot figure things out as they are going on. On another note, we have heard from someone at the show that this week will have some serious issues going on as some shows are not airing in the correct order. It seems that there might be days when some shows are airing that should not air until another show airs, but we will do our best to keep you in the look about this.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
#ICYMI: Put on the yule log and get in the holiday spirit with a few Christmas classics – filmed live on the set of General Hospital. Click to watch: https://t.co/1Ei8uNOrzr Happy Holidays! 🎄🎅🏻#GH pic.twitter.com/PEU3McV17S
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 15, 2019
What’s Next on General Hospital
WATCH: Chase opens up to Finn about Willow's pregnancy scare. @josh_swickard @katey_macmullen #JophielleLove #MichaelEaston #GH pic.twitter.com/OgEEYhUfpq
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2019
Ava is ready. She’s got nothing to lose. She’s got nothing to handle in her life that is good. She’s not going to let anyone or anything or any situation stop her from taking care of business. We’ve mentioned it before that she has nothing left to lose in life, and she’s done with the way things are going. She’s got Carly in line with her life, and she’s got her on the same side. We are loving every moment of this, but we are especially happy to see that Ava is lying in wait and she’s not going to stop until she gets what she wants. Kevin, on the other side of things, has any insight. He is not going to do anything that is going to upset anyone, but he has some advice to offer, and it might just help the cause.
Nina, on the other hand, is ready to corner Obrecht. She’s done with this woman and all that she is going to do in her life. She’s been in the middle of some big life issues and situations, and she’s had a lot going on. She’s going to find out what she knows, why she does what she does, and she is not going to let this woman get away with anything else. She’s not going to deal with anything that doesn’t suit her and her plans right now – plans we think include trying to take down the man she’s pretending to love at the moment. Valentin might be happy, but we think that she might have some big plans for him that might change his feelings.
