General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Nina's Life is Tough

1 min ago

General Hospital fans have a soft spot for Sonny and his father. They may not have always had the best relationship, and they may not always be on the same page about things, but they do have some serious interest in their families. They love them, and they want the best for everyone in their lives. They are on borrowed time at this point, and Sonny is finally beginning to realize that things might never be the same for much longer. He is going to lose his father, and he knows this. Right now, he’s realizing that every single minute he gets to spend with Mike is nothing short of a total blessing, and he’s not going to take that for granted any longer. He’s got a lot going on in his world, but he will not forget that this man loves him and wants the best for him. He will enjoy every second they have left.

On the other hand, we also know that Sam and Jason have decided it is good for them to have a clandestine meeting. They have so many things that might work for them, and they have so many things that might work in their favor. They have to get this situation resolved so that they have even a small chance at being together and finding happiness, but things will not work out for them if they do not. Right now, their meeting is private, and they know that they have to keep it this way. There is nothing else that they can do about it, though, and they have to make sure that they are able to make this work in their favor. We like it, and it gives us hope. We hope that it also gives them hope in this dark time, too.

What’s Happening on General Hospital

We all know it.

What’s Next on General Hospital

Things are going to take a turn for Peter as he is going to bond with Emma. She’s back in town, and he’s going to spend some time bonding with her, though we don’t know how this will make Maxie feel in light of all their own issues lately. Will she want him bonding with her and forming a friendship of sorts, or would she rather he kept his distance from Emma? We can’t decide, but this is going to happen whether she likes it or not, apparently. Robert, on the other hand, is not in a place where he is bonding with anyone right now. He’s in a place where he is upset. He’s in a place where he has some issues to take care of. He has some things to worry about, and he’s feeling a bit confrontational. There’s a lot happening right now we don’t like, so this is going to be an issue.

Meanwhile, Nina is having a hard time with people in her own life – as usual – so she’s going to confide in someone. That someone is Ava. We aren’t sure why and how this is going to work out, but we know that Ava has been making some serious strides in her life as of late. She’s making changes. She’s making things right. She’s making it a point to have things go her own way, and it’s going to be as nice as it can be in the current situation. For now, we wait to see.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.


