General Hospital Spoilers: No NYE Episode

General Hospital fans are not sure that Jason can do anything else to stop Sonny when he feels this way. He’s in a place we know is going to take him to another place that is simply not good for him. He is a man who has a lot more to offer than what he is currently offering, but the fact that his wife is off keeping some big time secrets with her own ex is too much for him, and he is not handling that well at all. Sonny knows that Nikolas is back, and he knows that his wife knows this. He also knows that his wife knows this, is keeping it from him, and is holding on to this secret for Jax, and nothing hurts Sonny more than when Carly spends too much time with Jax and prioritizes him over himself. He’s in a dark place, and Jason is trying to talk him down off a dangerous ledge. We don’t know that it’s working, however.
On the other hand, we do know that Carly is going to meet with Jax today, and it’s not going to be an ideal situation. She has to put a stop to this. And, we have no idea just how much of this is a problem that Jax is aware of, and yet he allows it to continue. Does he know that this is putting a huge strain on her marriage to Sonny, and does he care? He has to know this, but he doesn’t seem to mind it in the least, which is a huge problem for us. It’s difficult for us to watch this unfold knowing that it’s hurting their marriage, which is already so fragile and so desperately in need of something to help pick this up and make it better in the long run.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
SNEAK PEEK: Carly's ready to tell Sonny everything she's been keeping from him. Click to watch: https://t.co/CAcIFFiAGR
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 29, 2019
But….will she go through with it?
What’s Next on General Hospital
"Brace yourself for maximum impact!" #GH pic.twitter.com/FV1IIiKzak
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 26, 2019
Sorry, fans. We cannot help you out with any good news today. You see, we have no spoilers for you since there is not a new show today. We know that this is not your favorite thing to hear, but we also know that you know this is coming this time of year, every year, as it always does. The show is not on the air today as a new one, but you can still watch the people of Port Charles make mistakes, do things they should not do, and royally complicate their own lives with the dumbest of dumb moves. ABC has every intention of airing an old episode today. The one from December 29, 2017 is going to air, which means you can see drama from two years ago, which might just help you see how far things have come and how much people have changed in the past few years.
There will also be no new episode on New Year Day, which is another crushing blow for you, too. We are so sorry, but we don’t make the rules. What we can do, however, is ask that you do enjoy your opportunity to ring in the new year as safely and as happily as you can, and without the poor choices of drinking and driving. You have so many options, so please be wise enough and kind enough to use those options and make yourselves safe – and make sure everyone else on the road is safe alongside you. Thank you, and have a safe and happy New Year.
