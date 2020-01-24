General Hospital Spoilers: Preemptions Are Causing Havoc

General Hospital fans are stunned. Simply stunned. But, first, we are also repeating a few things now that the show was preempted the day before because of the impeachment hearings. It’s all crazy. We knew that this was going to be a very dramatic day in which things would happen and people would find out the truth about so many things, but we did not see this happening the way that it all went down. We did not, for example, see things happening with Laura the way that they did. We had no idea at all that she would end up in this situation with things the way that they are. She’s been shot. She’s been put in a situation in which things will not work out for her and she will not have much more to say about that other than the fact that she is not having the best time of her life. She’s been shot, and she might not be all right. We just don’t know. A gunman has opened first on Port Charles, and things are not going well for this family.
Nelle is shaken, which is never a good thing. We cannot help but wonder what she’s up to, how she is handling all that is going on, and what she plans on doing now that things are unfolding for her. She’s a mess, and she cannot seem to get rid of that situation. Martin refuses to leave Valentin’s side no matter how much he needs to attend to other things. This is a man who is more than a little dangerous, and they all know it. They all know what he is capable of doing and how he can turn world’s upside down in a second. Michael, on the other side of this also found Josslyn on the docks.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
The 4th Annual #GeneralHospital #GHConvention returns to Burbank this May – and it's bound to be our biggest yet! Meet your favorites like @1SteveBurton @finolahughes @lldubs @japastu and more! https://t.co/O1Zfv0SM2T @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/OONpCEacBH
— Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) January 22, 2020
If you’re looking for a chance to see your favorites, here you go.
What’s Next on General Hospital
"If there's a turf war brewing in Port Charles, I need to know about it!" #GH pic.twitter.com/iMh0lZYuJZ
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020
We know that this week is a bit crazy with the information we have and have shared. This week has been interrupted by the impeachment hearings, and there is a good chance this will continue to happen as long as this situation is ongoing. That means that the days are all off, some people are missing things, some people might not be missing things, and no one really knows what day it is. Bear with us as we attempt to bring you what we know and how we know it. There is a lot going on as the week comes to an end. This is the day we will now see Michael work so hard to defend Sasha, the day that we will see that Sonny needs to comfort this father, and the day that we will see Finn confront Nikolas.
We don’t know at all what will happen after all of this and how it will all go down. We don’t even know if you will really get to see this on this day, or if this will happen next week. We don’t know, but we do know that there is a lot happening around here, and that there is a lot that might go down as the weeks go on. Just be patient, but as good about this as you can be, and just try to relax as we figure things out and see at the last minute what is being cancelled for other things to air.
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.