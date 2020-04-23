General Hospital Spoilers: Sam Crosses Brando

General Hospital fans are happy that Sam apologized to her mother, but none of us is convinced that she did this because she actually means it. We don’t think she does not mean it, but we also think that there is a good chance that there is a reason that she is doing this and she is making things work in her own life. We don’t know, but we do know that there is going to be a big situation with things following this. Sam is out to try and make sense of things, and we do believe that this was a part of her situation. On the other side of things is that we also know Willow is not going to find any peace in her life. Her devastation hits her hard right now, and that’s all there is to it. It hits her in phases, and it hits her in situations that aren’t always easy.
Nina has decided it’s time to learn a bit more about Nelle. She’s looking to find a way to make sure she’s not on the wrong side of things when this all goes down, and she needs to know about this as much as she can. She needs to figure out what she’s up against, and she needs to do things that are going to help her get to where she needs to be. Meanwhile, Lulu is not sure about what Valentin wants from her. He’s suddenly fine with her being with their daughter and keeping her when he has fought so long and hard in the past to keep this from happening at all. We are not certain this is going to be something that works out for anyone, but we have to see how it’s going to go in the same vein.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
Because we couldn't resist making @1SteveBurton and @lldubs hold Baby Donna that much longer. #BehindTheScenes #GH pic.twitter.com/VZYW3mQvV8
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 21, 2020
Um, could this be more adorable?
What’s Next on General Hospital
"You little rodent… are you trying to blackmail me?" #GH pic.twitter.com/p2ufcAj8Tw
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2020
Sam is going to run into someone she didn’t think she would run into, and we don’t know how this will go. We know that Brando has opened up to Carly, shown a bit of a vulnerable side, and that Sonny is someone who isn’t sure he trusts him. He’s got a feeling, and we all know that Sonny’s feelings are often correct and that they are nothing to ignore. But, as a result of this, he’s not sure he trusts him even when his wife has decided that he seems like the most wonderful young man. Sam is going to have an encounter with him, and we don’t know how this will go. Is he someone they can trust? If not, will his encounter with Sam have a negative effect on her or the people she loves? What will they say to one another, and how will this go?
Then there is Jordan, who is doing all she can to figure out what to do in her life. She has big decisions to make, and that is not something she’s looking to do. She’s lying and hiding someone and trying to do what she can to protect TJ, and it’s making her feel that perhaps she should resign from her job. She cannot do this job if she is not being honest in her attempt to uphold the law, after all. Her morals and her ethical behavior do not allow her to do all of the above, and she’s struggling with all of this. Will she make the decision to resign?
Stay tuned for more General Hospital and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.