General Hospital Spoilers: Sasha is Upset

General Hospital fans are still here. Just waiting. Just looking for answers. Nothing is happening. Nothing is new. Nothing is exciting. We are all sitting here waiting for the other shoe to drop, but we have to wait for a new show to air for once. It’s been forever – we know it hasn’t really, but it does feel this way – and we have no indication at this point when things will go back to normal. If things continue as they are, we will say that you did not see Michael find Josslyn on the docks and offer her the help she needs as she navigates this very tough time in her life. We probably also did not see that there is any chance we will see Laura get shot as a gunman opens fire. We assume this because the show should be airing if all goes according to plan, but there is no word yet on whether or not it will.
We know we told you this is happening more than once over the past few weeks, but these trials make it impossible for us to know if anything is going to change until it actually changes. For now, our information says this show is airing and that this is what is going on. On the other side of things, we also know that there is a lot more happening that we might not get to see for a while. This show should have had a time when Martin decides to stick to Valentin like glue, when Michael finds Josslyn, when Nelle is shaken to the core, and when Carly brings some paperwork to Tony as he returns to the show to try and handle a few things that need his attention. Do you think it will really air?
What’s Happening on General Hospital
It looks like they’ve decided to bring the game to the next level for us.
What’s Next on General Hospital
Allegedly, if things don’t change – and we assume that they will – the week will end with some stuff going on. We know that we’ve said it before, but we will say it again. This is once again the new day that we might just see all that Jordan has to fear. She’s got some big fears about what is going on in Port Charles. Are her fears related to what might be happening with the turf wars that everyone seems to thing might be the real problem? Are there a few other things that might be at the helm of her fear and her upset over the many other things going on? What might it be, and how might we fix this? We just don’t know, but we know she is correct. We wish someone had listened to her sooner, but they did not. This means someone is shot, someone else is hurting, and many people will never live the same life again.
Sasha is shaken. Again. Well, not again, but this is the four hundredth time we’ve brought you these spoilers because the show is nothing if not unpredictable right now. We don’t know if we are coming or going, if the show is coming or going, if it will ever air again, if we need to start talking about something else. We don’t know, but allegedly, this is what you’re getting today. If not, assume you probably won’t see it Monday, either. For now, just don’t even bother with anything unless you see it with your own two eyes.
