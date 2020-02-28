General Hospital Spoilers: Sasha Makes A Decision

General Hospital fans know that there are few things more exciting and sometimes more amazing than a first date, which is what Cameron and Trina are on. We don’t care how well a date is going, having to watch it on the television makes it seem so awkward and not that great, and we just don’t feel it. They are so young, and he is in so much trouble already, and we just cannot get on board with this right now. However, they are on their date, and it seems to be fine. We cannot tell if they have chemistry or not, which makes us inclined to say that they do not, but what do we know? They might have it and we just missed it. Alexis is on a rampage in her own mind right now, too. She’s thinking of the many things that could have been but are not right now. Her life is not what she thought it might be, but neither are the lives of anyone else around her.
Carly is alarmed, and we don’t blame her. This visit she made to Nelle did not go as she thought it might go, and that’s a problem for all. She made it clear that this woman will never see Michael’s son again, nor will she ever consider Nelle the mother of this baby after what she did. She is not fit to be a mother, she is not fit to be outside of jail for that matter, and Carly will not allow her around or near her family ever again. Her momma bear instincts kicked right in, and that is that. It’s all too much right now, and we cannot help but wonder how this will all go in the meantime. It’s a lot, but she’s not happy.
We don’t know how this week could be any more shocking that it already has been on so many levels, but we also don’t know how it can’t be. We know that Michael’s at a point in his life where we are sure that there is nothing anyone can do that will shock us anymore, but he could prove us wrong. We hear that Willow is going to seek him out and she has a few things to say. What she will say to him is beyond us, but we suspect that it will shock him. Will she tell him that she wants the baby even though it is not her baby? Will she tell him she’s decided to leave town and that she will not ever come back now that there is nothing left for her here in Port Charles but hurt and bad feelings? What will happen to them? We don’t know, and we are not sure.
But, it’s all a thing. On that note, we also know that Sasha is also making some big decisions, but she’s also making some that are right for her. They may not be right for anyone else, but they are right for her. She has to do something to make her life good again, and she’s going to make sure that happens. Then there is a small thing with Spinelli. He’s going to come through and make sure things are as he said that they would be. He’s not someone who doesn’t come through, and we think that this is going to make Maxie feel quite good.
