General Hospital
General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny and Jason Have a Heart-to-Heart

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny and Jason Have a Heart-to-Heart

1 min ago

General Hospital fans had a rough week watching Michael struggle. Our real issue here is that we just don’t know how to make this man’s life seem easier. He has his baby, and he is happy to have his baby after thinking he died at birth, but will he ever be truly happy? Will he ever be comfortable as long as Nelle is around? We don’t think he will be, and we don’t blame him. He cannot handle that, and we know it. We know he can’t get this situation to work for him if she’s around, and the fact that he is so terrified of being anywhere away from his baby is evidence of that. He cannot do it, and it’s a thing that will never stop for any of them. They have to figure this out, but it’s not going to be an easy situation. He’s got support, though.

Finn worked hard last week to make sure his daughter had the best birthday, but it didn’t quite work out for him. He overdid it, and he worked too hard, and he was a mess about it. The party wasn’t anything that he’d hoped it would be, but we think it taught him a lesson. She doesn’t need him to do all and be all and give all to her, she simply needs him to be there for her and to make sure she knows he loves her. Peter is doing all the things that he can to keep Robert out of his life, but that’s not going to work too long, either. Nelle and Valentin met by chance, and that is not going to end well, either. Neither one of them is ever up to anything good, and they are both losing out right now. So, this could be a problem if they join teams.

There’s a lot happening this week. For one, we have to see how Michael and Willow decide to handle things now that she’s declined the offer to marry him. She’s turned to Chase, and Sasha knows what Michael needs to do to get his life in order. He’s still afraid to leave his baby, and we get that. Nina is going to learn some new information about Nelle, and she might not like what she’s learning. She’s not a big fan of most people anymore, but this is going to be a situation that she doesn’t get to handle without some confrontation. Lulu and Maxie will continue to fight about Valentin, and he will continue to do what he needs to do to make his life work for him. Sam is going to apologize to her mother, and we think that it will be a very welcome situation. But, we aren’t sure she means it.

Sonny will have a very important conversation with Jason in which he confides in him. This is nothing new, of course. They do this all the time. They are best friends, but this is a situation in which Sonny might share some deep feelings he’s been having and his fears about what is to come in Port Charles. This might make Jason feel a little bit vulnerable, and we don’t know how he will handle that and how he will be okay with all of that. It’s not something we can change, but we can see how it unfolds.

TiffanyR
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

