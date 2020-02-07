General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Faces Down the Enemy

General Hospital fans are not sure Jason is joking. He’s got a warning to deliver to those around him, and it is nothing short of a totally serious warning. Things are very ugly in Salem right now, and no one can believe what is going on. But this is a direct threat against the friends that Jason considers family, and he is not going to sit here and allow anyone else to mess with him like this one. There is nothing that will work for any of them outside of all of this, and it’s a mess. They have to get this under control, and Jason is just powerful enough that he can start that ball rolling and in motion. He’s got people listening to him, and it might just work in his favor. There’s a lot going on right now, but he’s going to need to figure this out.
Sonny is not happy, either, but he has an enemy to face. He’s got to see this through, and we can only hope he will make it out of here without any other issues. He’s got more than his fair share of problems right now, and this is a war. This war is against him, his family, and the people that he loves the most in his life, and he has to focus on things working out for him and the ones he loves. It might not, and that’s something he has to focus on, but he’s not going to back down. His wife is worried. She’s more worried that she’s ever been in her life, and that’s a big thing. She’s fearful of his life, of the life they are leading, and of the many things that are happening right now. She’s not sure what will happen.
What’s Happening on General Hospital
What’s Next on General Hospital
There’s a lot going on right now with Sonny facing the enemy. Carly is worried, and things will never work for her if she cannot get control over her own life and her own family. Then there is Jason issuing warnings to anyone who thinks about hurting his family in any capacity. Then there is everything that is going on with everyone else. But, right now, even Nelle is miserable. She had a plan, and things are not working out in her favor. She’s not getting things done her way because of Brooke Lynn, and things are not working out as quickly as she thought they might. Her frustration is mounting, and there doesn’t really seem to be much of anything that anyone can do about that in the moment. She’s a mess, and that’s just her life right now. She’s got nothing else going for her.
Nina is horrified. Things are unfolding around her, and she is nothing short of completely disgusted. She didn’t imagine her life would lead her to this place anymore than we imagined this from her, either, but here she is. She’s got a mess on her hands. She’s got a life to live that is not currently the one she’s meant to live, and it is all a mess for her. She’s upset, things are not working out, and she’s going to be able to take control and see where she can go. Martin will get a call, but we don’t know from whom or what it’s about. We know it’s big, though.
